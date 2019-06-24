The special meeting of the St. Tammany Parish Council scheduled for Monday evening has been cancelled.
The meeting, which was scheduled to be held at 6 p.m., was called so the St. Tammany Parish Drainage/Mitigation Study Workgroup (DMSW) could present findings to the full council regarding the parish's current drainage ordinance. The DMSW was formed to study the ordinance, gather public input and make recommendations to the council for potential changes to the drainage ordinance.
A spokesperson for the parish said there was an error in the initial public notice issued by the council to inform the public of the the meeting. The notice included the correct date, but listed the incorrect day of the week.
The council canceled the meeting out of an abundance of caution in case there was confusion for anyone planning to attend.
There was no word if the meeting would be rescheduled.