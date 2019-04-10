Corks and the hots fashions were popping as friends of East St. Tammany Rainbow Child Care tipped their sun hats for a cause during the 10th annual Bubbly on the Bayou fundraiser March 31.
At the event, “A Tip to the Derby,” women in sundresses and hats as well as men enjoyed an elaborate champagne brunch, fashion show and pop-up boutique, silent and live auctions, live music by Bobby Ohler, horse and carriage rides and sparkly door prizes by Champagne Jewelers. The lovely venue for the Kentucky-derby style celebration was the historic Patton’s Salmen-Fritchie House in Slidell.
Serving as mistress of ceremonies was Stephanie Oswald of WGNO’s “News with a Twist.” Celebrity bartenders were: Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith and St. Tammany Fire Dist. No. 1 Chief Chris Kaufmann. JoAnn Chelchowski directed the fashion show, and Brian Fontenot of Attractions Salon handled hair and makeup. Models representing area women’s organizations were: Jean Almos, Aimée Dodds, Barbara Miller, Carrie Calvin, Wendi Abney and Jill Scholl.
The show and boutique featured styles from My Girlfriend’s Closet in Slidell, a resale boutique that benefits Rainbow Child Care. Rainbow provides quality child care to low-income, working families and families in crisis.
“We’ve been a United Way agency for 32 years. Bubbly on the Bayou really closes the gap in funding for us. It supports the programs and operational needs of the center,” said Executive Director Dionne Graham.
On the Bubbly committee with Graham and Chelchowski were Ellen Lamarque, Nancy Richardson Arthur, Gwendolyn Wade and Linda Larkin.
Numerous area sponsors contributed to the success of the event. For more information about Rainbow Child Care, go to rainbowccc.org.
Spring kicks off with flower show
The Slidell home of Nancy O’Bryan was blooming with colorful designs reminiscent of an Old South landscape during the Magnolia Forest Flower Show on March 28.
Guests of the “Cruisin’ the Mississippi”-themed event traveled from room to room viewing designs created by Magnolia Forest Garden Club members during an open house celebrating the National Garden Club Standard Flower Show.
Members and guests voted for their favorite design, and the People’s Choice Award went to Sandy Solar, who also served as flower show chairwoman. She also won a blue ribbon in her design class for a piece titled "Touring Natchez.”
Other design-class blue ribbon winners were Judy Cougle, Barbara Burgueno, Nancy O’Bryan and Janet Bernard. Designer’s Choice Award went to Burgueno; Horticulture Excellence Award and Award of Merit went to O’Bryan; and another Award of Merit went to Fay Vogt.
Nineteen awards were presented in Division I – Horticulture as well as second place, third place and honorable mention in each of the five classes of Division II – Design.
Design co-chairwomen were Lynell Braun and Joann Round. Horticulture chairwoman was Margo Necaise. Members and guests enjoyed refreshments by Chateau Bleu Caterers.