The St. Tammany Chapter of the Alliance for Good Government endorsed candidates in various elections after holding three public forums the week of August 5.
The Alliance endorsed Brian Glorioso for State Representative in District 90 in the Slidell area. The group also favored Dan Curtis in the Abita Springs Mayor's race, and tapped Reagan Contois, Stewart Eastman, Jay Hawkins, LeAnn Magee and Pat Patterson as its choices for the Abita Springs Board of Aldermen.
In St. Tammany Parish School Board races, the Alliance has endorsed the following candidates: Matthew Greene, District 1; Beth Heintz, District 2; Alicia Breaux, District 4; Lee Barrios, District 5; Shelta Richardson, District 7; Mike Winkler, District 8; Sharon Drucker, District 9; Tammy Lamy, District 11; James Braud, District 13; and Marie A. Wade, District 15.
Five school board incumbents were re-elected without opposition.
The Alliance for Good Government is a non-partisan group that seeks to endorse and support political candidates of high standard, to educate the public on current issues and to aid all voting citizens interested in effective and efficient government.
St. Tammany Chapter President Kanwal Dihr said the group will not make recommendations in the elections for Pearl River and Folsom Mayor or for either municipality's Board of Aldermen. Dihr said the Alliance wasn't able to schedule interviews with candidates in those places, but hopes to do so in future elections.
Judge Garcia honored
Judge Peter Garcia of the 22nd Judicial District Court was recognized with the 2018 Sam Cochran Criminal Justice Award presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) during its annual convention in New Orleans.
Garcia is the first Louisiana recipient of the Sam Cochran Award.
The Sam Cochran Criminal Justice Award is named in honor of the founder of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training program and recognizes outstanding work in the criminal justice system, specifically the fair and humane treatment of people with mental illness.
In 2011, Garcia worked to establish the Behavioral Health Court at the 22nd JDC, and is a longtime advocate for persons with mental illness needs.
“It is our duty to point out the defects in the criminal justice system that further stigmatize mental health issues as criminal behavior,” Garcia said. “Mental illness is not a crime and we must advocate for those most unable to advocate for themselves. Illness is illness, whether of the body or the mind. It is our duty to use our positions of authority to point out the stigma of mental illness and the intolerance faced by those with mental illness.”
Garcia uses his platform to speak at numerous events to promote awareness, and has served in leadership roles with the St. Tammany chapter of NAMI. He received the Criminal Justice Award from NAMI-Louisiana in 2014, and in 2015 was further recognized by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney during National Recovery Month for his work on behalf of people with mental illness in the criminal justice system.
NAMI is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
Falconer, Lamz honored by Alliance
State Rep. Reid Falconer was recently named Legislator of the Year by the St. Tammany Chapter of the Alliance for Good Government.
Each of the four area chapters named a Legislator of the Year.
Slidell City Court Judge James Lamz was presented the group's Civic Leader of the Year Award.