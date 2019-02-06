The Krewe of Titans held its 9th annual Carnival Ball, “Titans Goes on Vacation,” on Jan. 26 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium, which was decorated in traditional Carnival colors and royal glamour.
Northshore High School JROTC, under the direction of Col. David C. Lawson, presented the colors and Emma Thibodeaux, 11, sang the national anthem. Ed Daniels, 2019 parade grand marshal, was recognized as well as officers Joseph Margiotta, president; Brenda Watzke, vice president; Jayme Heuschen, treasurer; and Carey Caye, secretary; and board members Michael Derigo, Shannon Fethke, Mark Karum and George Wigginton.
The past king and queen, King Titan VIII George Wigginton and Queen Titan VIII Celie Schwankhart Scott, took their final royal walk.
King Titan IX LeGrande Ferguson was escorted by Margiotta and Queen Titan IX Lauren Skiles Oustalet was escorted by Watzke to their thrones for the presentation of the court.
Maids are Misses Erin Lynn Burlett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elliott Christian Burlett; and Nicole Antoinette Maraia, daughter of Mr. Frank Anthony Maraia and Dr. Jennifer Hinrichsen Maraia.
Princesses are Misses Addisyn Elizabeth Budde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Daniel Budde; Taylor Rose Burlett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Joseph Burlett; Emma Mae Gallaher, daughter of Mr. John P. Gallaher and Ms. Michelle Ruffino Gallaher; McKenzie Catherine LaCour, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Douglas LaCour; and Aubry Pearl Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason John Martin.
Ladies-in-waiting are Misses Ella Marguerite Beaulieu, daughter of Mr. Donald Anthony Beaulieu Jr. and Mrs. Melissa Newman Beaulieu; Sydnee Marie Meyer and Kendall Kates Meyer, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Joseph Meyer; and Abigail Marie Rushing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Braxton Duvoix Rushing.
Pages are Masters Peyton Landry Ainsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kiel Ainsworth; Colton Brantley Fethke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Walter Fethke; and Ethan Ray Welch, son of Lt. and Mrs. Nathan Ray Welch. Prince is Master Peyton Ray Welch; son of Lt. and Mrs. Welch.
Krewe members and guests enjoyed dinner, cocktails and dancing with live music by the band At Fault. The parade will roll Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in Slidell.
Prayer breakfast inspires leaders
Community leaders from across St. Tammany Parish recently gathered to pray and share a meal together during an inspirational event hosted by Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer and area public officials.
The seventh annual Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast was held Jan. 25 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Elected officials, pastors and ministers from the north shore area were among the guests who enjoyed a hot breakfast buffet and presentations that were nostalgic, historical and motivational. Cromer and the Slidell City Council presented a proclamation to highlight the event.
“I want to share unity between the churches and the community,” Cromer said.
Former Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan, who started the prayer breakfast along with other city officials in 2013, served as master of ceremonies. Leading meal prayer was the Rev. Gary Wood, of Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church. The invocation was by the Rev. Donald Bryan, of First Pentecostal Church, and closing prayer was by the Rev. Norman J. Farve, of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
Guest speaker was St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Superintendent W.L. “Trey” Folse, who told of his childhood in Slidell, family and career as an educator. Folse shared some of his favorite Bible verses and inspirational quotes as well as stories about students who have inspired him.
“This school system, this city, this state, this country, is in good hands with the youth of America,” he said.
The group also enjoyed the talented voices of Mariah Strickland, who sang the national anthem, and Crystal Gonzales, who sang “America the Beautiful.” Northshore High School JROTC presented the colors and Assistant Principal William Gallagher led the Pledge of Allegiance.