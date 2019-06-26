BIBLE SCHOOL: "World Changers: Leading through action (Acts 1:6)" will be the theme for Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 8-12 at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. For information, call (985) 201-7800.
TIKVAT YISRAEL: The Messianic women's group Tikvat Yisrael (Hope of Israel) will meet at 4:30 p.m. July 7 at the Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans. Sponsored by CJF Ministries, the group meets monthly for conversation, refreshments and scripture. For information, contact Michelle Beadle at (210) 410-1034 or email michelleb@cjfm.org.
ONE DAY PILGRIMAGE: Registration is due July 8 for the Marian Servants "Precious Blood of Jesus" mini pilgrimage at 9 a.m. July 10 to the St. Helena Parish Campus, 122 S. First St., Amite. There is no fee but registration is required at frogsanmarf@gmail.com. Transportation is available from Covington by calling (985) 630-2988 or Slidell by calling (985) 640-2273. Lunch can be provided or brought.
FUNDRAISER: Jewel of Madisonville, the annual gala and auction for St. Anselm Catholic Church in Madisonville, will be at 7 p.m. July 20 at the Castine Center, 63320 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Tickets for the evening, which includes food, live and silent auctions and an automobile raffle, are $60-$125. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
HOLY LAND TRIP: Registration is open for a tour of Israel and several sites, organized through Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell for 2020. A faith-based travel agency is handling arrangements, which will include the Garden of Gethsemane, Bethlehem, the Shepherd's Fields and the Via Delarosa. Cost including airfare from New Orleans is $3,646. For information, contact Suzie Hunt at (985) 641-5829 or suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org.