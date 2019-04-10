LENTEN MISSION: The Rev. Tony Rigoli will speak on "Crossing the Highway to Heaven — Stop, Look and Go!" at 7 p.m. April 10, at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
MORNING MEET UP: “Love is Love” is the theme of the Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Peter’s House, 23639 Faith Road, Ponchatoula, with games, door prizes and music. Angie Leigh Monroe of Euless, Texas, will speak. Donations will be accepted. For questions, call Malinda at (504) 812-1821 or Peter’s House at (985) 467-0105.
SPRING REVIVAL: Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual spring revival at 7:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, April 15-17, at 36018 Shady Lane, Slidell. The theme is "Walking in the Newness of Life." Speakers are Julian Carter, of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Pearl River; Aaron Evans, of New Dimension Church of God in Christ in Slidell; and Bishop Eugene Wellington, of El Bethel Apolostic in Slidell. Call (985) 641-5527 for additional information.
HOLY LAND TRIP: A tour of Israel and several sites is being organized through Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell for 2020, and registration is open. A faith-based travel agency is handling arrangements, which will include the Garden of Gethsemane, Bethlehem, the Shepherd's Fields and the Via Delarosa. Cost including airfare from New Orleans is $3,646. For information, contact Suzie Hunt, (985) 641-5829 or suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org.