After the winter break, Christ Episcopal High School students jumped right into the second semester with a full slate of activities.
The student thespian troupe performed at the Louisiana State Thespian Festival at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches on Jan. 25 after practicing its piece, “The Laramie Project,” for the high school during a morning meeting.
From the performance, high schoolers learned about the tragic death of Matthew Shepard and the hate crime legislation that followed his murder many years later. The actors wore black clothing to draw attention away from themselves, so the focus was placed on words and movements that enhanced the quality of the piece.
Additionally, students in seventh-12th grades participated in the school's annual science fair. With the guidance of their teachers, students crafted unique experiments that they conducted at home. Students utilized the scientific method to create project boards that thoroughly explained not only their experiment, but further research on their topic, too.
Students brought their projects to school on Jan. 8 and teachers displayed them in the Center of Inquiry theater. After examining all of the projects, a panel of judges selected a number of students to attend the regional science fair competition, which will be held at Southeastern Louisiana University on Feb. 8.
Regional judges will further narrow the competition and send a small group of students to participate at the Louisiana State Science Fair at LSU later in the spring.
----
High schoolers also came together for a fun night out at Christ Episcopal's annual Winter Formal on Jan. 12.
The Stephens family, who have three students at the high school, hosted the dance at their venue, Some Saturdays, in downtown Covington. Fairy lights illuminated the space and music erupted from speakers as students took to the dance floor. The high schoolers also extended an invitation to the eighth graders, who enjoyed their first high school dance.
“It’s a good chance for the eighth graders to be immersed in a taste of high school life,” said Christ Episcopal School Student Body President Isabella Tape.
February promises to be an equally busy month, as students will take part in annual Literary Week celebrations and enjoy performances of "Mary Poppins" Feb. 8-17. Tickets for Mary Poppins may be purchased at cesdrama.ticketleap.com.