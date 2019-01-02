Dec. 17
Jason Miller: 45, 64581 Church St., Pearl River, housed for court.
Joseph Lachute: 44, 30228 Cowart Road, Bush, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Michael Ainsworth: 31, 2925 Washington Ave., Slidell, probation violation.
Jacques Lemaire: 43, 1901 U.S. 190, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Taylor Anderson: 25, 3072 Meadowlake, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug.
Michael Smith: 35, 220 Old Salt Road, Sumrall, Mississippi, failure to honor written promise to appear, armed robbery, access device fraud.
Christopher Chambers: 40, 30336 St. John Drive, Lacombe, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Devon Mobley: 23, 41236 South Range Road, Ponchatoula, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, contempt of court.
Vincent Robinson: 53, 1200 West Coleman St., Hammond, five counts of simple burglary, attempted simple burglary.
Billy Thomas: 58, 50086 Drago Lane, Tickfaw, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, attempted, possession of Schedule II drug.
Ernest Felder: 43, 1103 Sunlane, Hammond, two counts of distribution of Schedule I CDS, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, criminal conspiracy.
Katina Anders: 45, 814 13th Avenue, Franklinton, theft (misdemeanor.)
Kody McElveen: 21, 72140 East 1st St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Rachel Ingrassia: 31, 4840 La. 22, Mandeville, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things.
Regena Oatis: 70, 541 May Avenue, Bogalusa, theft (misdemeanor.)
Heather Tuttle: 32, 961 Caesar Road, Picayune, Mississippi, armed robbery, access device fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derae Allen: 20, 1212 Plum St., Bogalusa, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Chappius: 31, 1650 Harbor Drive, Slidell, fugitive, parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence Ankrum: 32, 23344 Julia Street, Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Paris Reso: 21, 80442 Beau Monde, Hammond, possession of Schedule I drug.
Dec. 18
Wayne Fisher: 43, 63135 North 8th St., Slidell, five counts of contempt of court, parole violation.
Marvin Lange: 39, 3109 Terrace Avenue, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Arnnell Carter: 40, 3816 Urquhart St., New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brittany Taylor: 26, 19345 Slemmer Road, Covington, three counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Justin White: 31, 308 Rue St. Emilion, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Lawrence Gautier: 65, 148 Lakeview Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Joshua Lessard: 29, 35476 Glover Road, Charter Oak, parole violation.
Joshua Erickson: 46, 1532 Cherry Ridge Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Lawrence Pregeant: 66, 79146 Lady lane, Folsom, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Paula Moore: 46, 37349 Barringer Road, Lacombe, attempted, attempted armed robbery.
Nolen Ballard: 32, 809 Summer Breeze Drive, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Christopher Fletcher: 23, 67075 La. 41, Pearl River, probation violation.
Matthew Hamilton: 24, 16521 East Spanish Oaks Court, Prairieville, housed for court.
Lorenzo Tiffith: 23, 1165 St. Anthony Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Ronald Bridges: 47, 1136 Mary Kevin Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Miranda Cascio: 37, 1928 Suzi Drive, St. Bernard, fugitive.
Dec. 19
Travis White: 38, 1396 Fairfield Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.
Jarret Peace: 32, 9205 Warbler Avenue, Ocean Springs, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Kenneth Frabbiele: 55, 21396 Hunt Drive, Abita Springs, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no taillights, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Lacour: 57, 2055 Olene Drive, Mandeville, criminal mischief.
Rashard Lablanc: 22, 4249 Lac St. Pierre, Harvey, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule IV drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
David Hardin: 55, 1150 Martin Luther King Road, Slidell, DWI third offense, driving without headlights, no safety belts, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle.
Jamieon Chatman: 27, 703 East Sharp St., Covington, housed for court.
Brandi Brown: 33, 28001 Sanders St., Lacombe, parole violation.
Chelsea Ellinger: 28, 67075 La. 41, Unit #5, Pearl River, fugitive.
Jenna Morgan: 19, 1573 Fernwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Ryan Legere: 17, 20 Dewberry Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Brandi Henderson: 37, 124 Oak Manor Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Vincent Chimento: 45, 30502 Woodland Drive, Lacombe, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Veronica Jefferson: 37, 200 North Queens Drive, Slidell, cruelty to juveniles, false imprisonment.
Dec. 20
Stanley Willis: 57, 166 B Lakeview Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense.
Kevin Batiste: 43, 2102 Clirain, Franklinton, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jamal Robertson: 32, 37502 West Hillcrest, Slidell, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule II drug.
Clover Joseph: 35, 117 Mitchell Drive, Hammond, two counts of contempt of court, theft under $1,000, fugitive.
Tyrone Williams: 40, 6301 Dorothea St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Naterri Finley: 30, 711 East Hoover St., Hammond, two counts of theft under $1,000, two counts of possession of burglary tools.
Renata Shepherd: 32, 1306 South 2nd St., Killeen, Texas, fugitive.
Jamie Ryno: 19, 19125 Township Road, Covington, probation violation.
Fammie Young: 34, 88 Concord Loop, Pearl River, probation violation, contempt of court.
Dushon Kelly: 26, 19455 Slemmer Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Desiree Burks: 19, 72323 Saint Landry St., Covington, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Sandi Wilks: 38, 22082 12th St., Abita Springs, non-consensual disclosure of private information.
Taylor Decoud: 19, 1214 Lafayette St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Lionel Sonnier: 33, 1833 North Main St., St. Martinville, driver must be licensed, failure to register vehicle, refusing to provide correct identity, requirements for sex offender to register vehicles.
Jayleigh Crumholt: 20, 30455 Huey St., Lacombe, hit and run, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer.
Dec. 21
Steven Vaughn: 42, 212 Putter’s Lane, Slidell, simple criminal damage to property.
Forrest Edwards: 54, 4700 HWY 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, expired MVI sticker.
Charles Thomas: 41, 78296 Watts Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Jonas Brooks: 37, 312 West 28 Avenue, Covington, three counts of contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.
Eugenio Avila: 48, 103 North Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Brian Upshaw: 35, 19600 North 12th St., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places, driving under suspension.
Keith Bickham: 33, 25567 West Sycamore, Lacombe, home invasion, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Raul Trejo: 82, 12345 Holtville Road, Deatsville, Ala. obscenity, simple battery.
Joseph Smith: 41, 62389 Receiving Station Road, Slidell, fugitive, domestic abuse battery.
Mary White: 37, 36131 Central Ave., Pearl River, drug court sanction, probation violation.
Michael Sanders: 37, 221 Melius Drive, Reserve, housed for marshal.
Damien Jackson: 37, 212 Hanson Drive, Houma, housed for marshal.
Denise Beech: 31, 220 Old Salt Road, Summerall, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
Aaliyah Williamson: 24, 150 Shelia Drive, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
Virginia Edelman: 54, 414 Waveland Ave., Waveland, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
Terry MaGee: 39, 372 Willie Buckley Road, Bassfield, Mississippi housed for marshal.
Javon Byrd: 24, 2950 49th Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
Brandon Easterling: 36, 1210 Cherry St., Hattisburg, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
Austin Williams: 23, 29087 Grand Ave., Slidell, fugitive, probation violation.
Leslie Burton: 45, 119 Mabel Drive, Madisonville, domestic abuse battery.
Oscar Arguelles: 56, 1904 Marstella, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Marcus Lee: 40, 843 Camp St., New Orleans, probation violation.
Jessie Oates: 30, 215 Tiffany St., Slidell, three contempt of court, theft under $1,000, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Bobby Houillon: 17, 70415 Fuchsia St., Abita Springs, resisting an officer, unlawful sale/possession of tobacco by person under eight years of age, possession of Schedule I drug.
Teresa Vehorm: 55, 482 Audubon St., New Orleans, two counts of telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Babus Hamilton: 30, 4441 Touro St., New Orleans, hit and run, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, child desertion, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age, open container in motor vehicle, no child restraint, no inspection sticker.
Alec Jones: 20, 5808 Lansford Road, Marianna, Florida, careless operation, hit and run.
Brian Trochesset: 43, 15652 3 Rivers Road, Biloxi, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Roy Tillman: 48, 106 St. John St., Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Adoins Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Dec. 22
Vernell Perry: 51, 523 Brown Road, Folsom, contempt of court.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Joe Gifford: 48, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, theft under $1,000.
Patrick Munger: 27, 82140 HWY 21, Bush, simple burglary, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Kerry Whitman: 32, 924 Norval St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Rudolph Reimonenq: 41, 61074 North 23rd St., Lacombe, fugitive, three counts of contempt of court.
Tera Williams: 21, 37502 Browns Village Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Cassidy Penton: 21, 69259 Jenkins St., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Sebastian Schlosser: 21, 4910 Norris Loop, Fort Polk, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Jeremy Wilson: 29, 37477 East Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, armed robbery, aggravated assault with firearm, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm.
Syeed Urrehman: 20, 121 Blue Heron Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angie Mistich: 38, 72069 Rosalie St., Abita Springs, fugitive.
Shannon Ordeneaux: 35, 315 East 8th Ave., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kyle Curley: 58, 25499 North Pearl Drive, No. 113, Lafayette, DWI third offense, careless operation, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Dec. 23
James Gaffney: 54, 260 Hay Place, New Orleans, violation of protection.
Glen Cousins: 37, 71036 Barque Place, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, improper turn.
David Quintini: 36, 3600 Cypress, Metairie, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, open container in motor vehicle.
Darryl Thompson: 61, 401 Hilton Drive, Franklinton, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Anthony Bradley: 24, 201 Acacia Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, theft (misdemeanor).
Dana Cadaro: 31, 2015 Pine Crest Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, improper lane use.
Manuel Serrano: 49, Rue Du Sud, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Randy Zito: 49, 537 Northwoods Drive, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Eric Valverde: 23, 705 Short Loop, Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, careless operation.
Michael Burr: 30, 223 Walnut St., Mandeville, DWI third offense, hit and run, failure to stop/yield, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Kyle Lockhart: 21, 228 Philly Court, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Misti Stewart: 34, 30106 La. 1055, Mt. Hermon, theft under $750.
Cassandra Branton: 42, 67469 Vernon Vaughn Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Eric Hill: 57, 508 Driftwood circle, Slidell, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, DWI second offense, possession of Schedule II drug.
Bryan Raiford: 59, 81535 Section Road, Covington, aggravated assault with firearm.
Antoinette Lee: 49, 123 Cedarwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Jason Rios: 35, 59534 Thompson St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Crystal Oliver: 39, 1 Meadows Blvd., Slidell, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Paul Kiger: 40, Audubon Campground, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Dec. 24
Jared Vortisch: 29, 805 Petite Drive, Chalmette, contempt of court.
Danny Fields: 53, 12349 Pinebrook Drive, Denham Springs, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Dylan Barker: 23, 14117 La. 1078, Folsom, contempt of court.
Ignacio Santos: 42, 8716 Tona Wande Drive, Austin, Texas, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension.
Connor Trahan: 21, 1 Whippoorwill Lane, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Daniel Berry: 49, 645 North Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Kilian Webster: 26, 405 West 17th St., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Logan: 69, 507 Wyoming Road, Lehigh Acres, Florida, contempt of court.
Moran Logan: 20, 30332 D Lloyd Road, Talisheek, child endangerment/DWI with person 12 years of age or younger, failure to stop/yield, careless operation.
Dec. 25
Lionel Fruge: 45, 202 Oliver Ave., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Henry Louis: 27, 14323 Keys Road, Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Dec. 26
John Parsons: 69, 11452 East Coleman, Baptist, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emily Loyd: 32, 303 Montmartre St., Folsom, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle.
Elisabeth Bains: 51, 724 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, improper turn, improper lane use, expired license plate, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Antonio Haley: 42, 2010 Congress St., New Orleans, fugitive, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hugh Wilbourn-Yates: 26, 352 Mansfield Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Dondriel Bivins: 29, 12332 Bivins Road, Folsom, two counts of contempt of court.
Paul Kiger: 40, Audubon Campground, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Brittany Hoyt: 25, 30095 Hubert Jenkins Road, Bogalusa, probation violation.
Megan Kyle: 26, 141 Grande Maison Blvd., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Dec. 27
Nicholas Matthews: 29, 133 Blackfin Cove, Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Dlauren Honore: 23, 9359 Martinique Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of motor vehlice, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Ryan Caldarera: 32, 162 North Apple St., Garyville, parole violation.
Travis Piattoly: 42, 3 Wickfield Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Timothy Hebert: 49, Peltier Lane, Lacombe, contempt of court, riding on roadways and bicycle paths, refusing to provide correct identity.
Terry Songy: 61, 41095 Byers Road, Ponchatoula, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, careless operation.
Precocious Simmons: 27, 1778 Sullivan Road, Slidell, theft (felony.)
Jonathan Fournet: 25, 218 Crescentwood Loop, Slidell, no taillights, no license plate on vehicle, aggravated flight from officer, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Morace: 60, 8396 Kurtwood Road, Leesville, molestation of a juvenile.
Amanda Damario: 42, 1897 West Gause Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Donna Schiro: 50, 7 Beth Drive, Covington, five counts of contempt of court.
Ivoryana Davison: 24, 602 JW Davis, Hammond, failure to return leased movables.
Anthony Jordan: 51, 114 John Drive, creation or operation of a clandestine lab for CDS, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug with out a prescription, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Chantz Casey: 21, 7121 Happy Trail, Kiln, Mississippi, fugitive.
James Knapp: 41, 5281 Oak Lane Road, Pineville, parole violation.
Wendy Lingoni: 53, 39332 Rosalind Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, bank fraud, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, two counts of possession of Schedule IV drug.
Jason Rosier: 44, 84693 Camus Lane, Covington, domestic abuse battery, simple battery, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Christopher Threeton: 28, 25281 Cleland Road, Covington, simple burglary.
Antoine Brumfield: 24, 82269 Peterson Road, Folsom, theft (misdemeanor,) possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Patrick Payne: 37, 37326 Charles Anderson Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Dec. 28
Forrest Edwards: 54, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, expired MVI sticker.
Robert Eason: 63, 80287 Sweeney Road, Bush, issuing worthless checks.
Kameron Landry: 38, 2556 Villere St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Eugenio Avila: 48, 103 North Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Meranda Johnson: 23, 236 Clara Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Matthew Marshall: 37, 2971 College St., Slidell, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jason Migliore: 45, 42270 U.S. 190 East, Slidell, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, driving under suspension, two headlights required.
Tammy Krol: 47, 12 Kickapoo Drive, Picayune, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robert Walker: 35, 248 North 12th St., Ponchatoula, simple burglary, theft between $1,000 and $5,000 bank fraud.
Beau Brinson: 29, 24 Pebble Brook Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Marie Lanaux: 53, 70515 Fucsia St., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Nikolas Oubre: 20, 1264 Orleans St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
William Jeffrey: 62, 1954 La. 22, Mandeville, probation violation, contempt of court.
Christopher Taylor: 21, 21164 Morgan Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Christopher Lewis: 26, 25682 West Elm, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Jared Lewis: 27, 2705 Plaza Drive, Chalmette: two counts of fugitive.
Jace Evans: 23, 4813 Magnolia Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Chad Miller: 30, 59215 Spring Valley Road, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Percy Saul: 31, 1382 Pratt St., Gretna, fugitive.
Pierre Crandle: 31, 318 West Edwards St., Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drug, improper lane use, switched plates, driving under suspension.
Dec. 29
Michelle Wagner: 48, 14184 Sharp Road, Franklinton, theft under $1,000.
Brett Perrin: 42, 2126 Park Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Willie Wagner: 64, 1532 Louise, New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Layken Dunn: 24, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, illegal carrying of weapons.
Katherine Marlar: 31, 2112 Wing Haven Drive, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Marlene Moseley: 54, 603 Aloha Court, Abita Springs, telephone communications; improper language; harassment, extortion.
Brandon Langlois: 33, 34963 Quail Creek Drive, Denham Springs, illegal use of weapons.
Brandon Whitten: 28, 2201 South McGeehee Lane, Picayune, probation violation.
Casey Jamieson: 40, 13009 Long Road, Franklinton, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Dauzat: 37, 36347 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Dec. 30
Eric Swint: 42, 19532 South Fitzmorris Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
James Gulihur: 38, 124 Lakeshore Village, Slidell, DWI third offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, expired MVI sticker.
Christian Dose: 46, 318 Hawk Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Ashley Straub: 29, 27008 Cabo Cove, Ponchatoula, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop/yield.
Nichole Rivet: 36, 70058 6th St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Wayne Seals: 66, 5600 Dauphine St., New Orleans, DWI second offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, driving under suspension.
Carroll Barriere: 26, 130 West Queens Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.
Lindsey Lawson: 25, 551 Jack Drive, Covington, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.