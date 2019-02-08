The St. Tammany Chapter of The Alliance for Good Government will host a forum for Covington mayoral and council candidates at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Covington Council Chambers, 222 Kirkland St.
Attendees will hear from candidates seeking the offices of mayor, city council-at-large and council districts A and E.
For more information, contact Chapter President Mike Oster, at (985) 773-3522 or email mostersr@yahoo.com. The forum is open to the public, but no filming or photography will be allowed.
Coroner urges parents to vaccinate children
A recent measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest is a reminder of the importance of vaccinating children, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston said.
"The governor of Washington declared a crisis situation as dozens of cases of measles were reported," Preston said. "And (two weeks ago) an elementary school in Jefferson Parish had more than 100 reported cases of the flu or a flu-like virus. Almost all of this is preventable."
According to a 2015 study that is being recirculated online, measles vaccinations also reduce the risk of other childhood diseases.
"In recent years, many parents have refused to vaccinate their children, citing a study that suggested a correlation between childhood illness immunizations and autism," Preston said. "That study was discredited years ago, and the alleged science behind it completely debunked. Unfortunately, once such junk science is alive on the internet, it continues to proliferate.
"I strongly urge parents to have their children vaccinated and encourage everyone to get a flu shot every year," Preston said. "We can prevent many outbreaks of disease with this simple, affordable and accessible medical care."
Interstate 10 lane closures
There will be multiple, intermittent, 20-minute lane closures on I-10 Eastbound and Westbound, just south of Slidell, from Exit 261 (Oak Harbor) and Exit 263 (Old Spanish Trail/La. 433) on Feb. 19-20, between midnight and 4 a.m., while Cleco performs power line work in the area.
The road will open at the end of each 20-minute duration so that queued vehicles can be cleared. This will be repeated until the work is completed.
Emergency vehicles will not have access during the closure times. Over-sized loads will not have access.
Eastbound motorists are advised to detour via U.S. 90 on the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain, follow U.S. 90 to U.S. 190 to the west toward Slidell, where they can access I-10 again.
Westbound motorists are advised to detour in Slidell via U.S. East to U.S. 90 West and access I-10 once they reach the south shore.
'Access St. Tammany' adds more viewing platforms
St. Tammany Parish Government's "Access St. Tammany" television programming now can be viewed on Fire TV and YouTube.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said having the parish's government channel on the additional viewing platforms comes at no additional cost to the parish or taxpayers.
“Each viewer has their favorite platform, and we are working to have a presence on all of them,” said Danny Zechenelly, Access St. Tammany Television station manager.
Viewers must have a Fire TV Device or a Fire Stick to use the Fire TV option. For YouTube Live, go to www.youtube.com/user/accesssttammany and subscribe to the St. Tammany Parish Government channel. View the video tutorial on how to get started.
The Access St. Tammany Channel would like to hear viewer suggestions regarding the additional platforms, as well as any feedback regarding viewer requests. Email comments to publicinfor@stpgov.org with Access St. Tammany in the subject line.
Access St. Tammany is available through multiple service providers. Charter Communications subscribers can go to Channel 197 SD, and Channel 710 1080i HD with the digital cable box. AT&T U-verse subscribers can go to Interactive Channel 99, menu item "Access St. Tammany." Web users and smart TV owners can view a high definition web stream at www.stpgov.org.