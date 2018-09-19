Following lengthy discussion at its meeting on Tuesday, the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission postponed action on an ordinance that would require rezoning applicants to directly notify nearby property owners when a public hearing of their case is scheduled.
St. Tammany Parish Councilman Councilman Rykert Toledano appeared before the commission to address what he said was “a matter of great concern to myself and several of your councilmen.”
Toledano said he had been involved in a number of cases in which nearby owners had said they were unaware that a property near them was about to be rezoned. Even though the parish had posted signs on the properties to tell the public about the rezoning requests, Toledano said, the signs too often fell down or were removed.
To remedy the situation, Toledano asked parish attorneys to draft an amendment to the parish’s zoning notification ordinance to require that rezoning applicants, at their expense, mail a notice to every property owner within a 300-foot radius of the subject property informing them of the request. Applicants would be required to use the St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office database to identify the owners.
If delivery of a mailed notice to a nearby property owner could not be confirmed, the applicant would be required to place a “door hanger” notice on that property.
Finally, the amendment would include a “savings clause” which would provide that failure to successfully deliver the required notices to nearby owners would not invalidate any action ultimately taken by the commission or parish council on the subject rezoning request.
Responding to the proposal, Director of Planning Sidney Fontenot told commissioners, “If we had the ability to readily identify property owners within 300 feet, we would be doing this.” Fontenot said, however, that the assessor’s database currently contains ownership information of less than half of the land mass in the parish.
Fontenot said that once the assessor’s database was “100 percent complete” so that someone could “push a button” and get a list of all affected landowners, he would “buy into” the program.
In the interim, Fontenot said Parish President Pat Brister has authorized parish employees to place door hanger notices on nearby properties when they post zoning signs. He did not say when that procedure would begin.
When commissioners took up the discussion, Martha Cazaubon acknowledged that there have been problems with the current notification system, but said that when landowners tell commissioners that they were not notified, the commission can postpone the case and schedule a public meeting so that everyone who is affected is reached.
After other commissioners expressed concerns about the ordinance, Toledano asked that it be postponed until the panel’s Nov. 6 meeting, and commissioners complied with his request.
Commissioners did approve an ordinance that changes the number of parking spaces required for medical office buildings from a complicated formula based on square footage and the number of employees on duty to a flat five spaces per 1,000 square feet of building space.
In other business, the commission approved a request by H & I Investments, LLC to rezone 27.14 acres on the south side of Hoffman Road, just east of La. 59, south of Abita Springs, from HC-2 Highway Commercial to A-4A Single-Family Residential usage.
While some neighbors expressed concern over the A-4A density, which would allow as many as six houses per acre, they said they preferred the residential usage to a large-scale commercial development.
Attorney Paul Mayronne, who represents H & I, said the actual density would be no more than three units per acre after infrastructure such as streets and drainage was considered. That prompted commissioners to unanimously approve the request.