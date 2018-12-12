ADVENT PROGRAM: "A People Prepared" will be a presentation on the infancy narrative of Jesus as told in the book of Luke by Dr. Gregory Vall of Notre Dame Seminary at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. For information, email mqop@maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
MEN'S BREAKFAST: Business consultant David Cusimano will be the guest speaker at the Men's Breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Mi Mamasita's Restaurant, 2345 Florida St., Mandeville. Tickets are $15 and available at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. For information, visit www.mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, will take the worry out of dinner, offering mesquite-smoked barbecue brisket with ranch-style beans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, for dine in or take out. The meal is $10 with dessert. For more information, visit www.christchurchslidell.net or call (985) 643-4531.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.
SENIOR PARTY: Peace Lutheran Church Mission Center will host the Where Y'At Senior Citizen Community Christmas Party at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 1320 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Lunch, table favors, gifts, door prizes and photos with Santa are planned. Tickets are $10, with nursing homes free. Call (985) 641-6400.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will share the joy of Christ's birth with Carols and Light at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell.
MARRIED COUPLES RETREAT: Registration is open for Married Couples League Retreat Jan. 4-6 at the Abbey's Christian Life Center, 75376 River Road, Covington. The silent retreat is open to all, and includes conferences organized by the abbey monks, common prayer and reconciliation. For more information, contact Karen and Clyde Messenger at (225) 661-9933 or Jeanne O'Neil at (225) 665-8223 or visit www.saintjosephabbey.com/league-retreats.