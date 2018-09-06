The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in conjunction with the Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District, has begun a drawdown for Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish.
The department recommended the drawdown to improve fisheries habitat and give homeowners the opportunity to conduct shoreline and property maintenance.
The water level will be lowered five feet below pool stage, and the water control structure will close on Dec. 15 to allow the lake to refill to normal level.
Previous drawdowns on Lake Bruin have proven beneficial for gamefish populations. Exposing the lake bottom helps to reduce layers of organic “muck” that accumulate over time and typically results in increased gamefish spawning success.
For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Ryan Daniel, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 343-4044 or Steve Maynord, President of the Lake Bruin Recreation and Water Conservation District, at (601) 868-1240.