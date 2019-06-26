Parish Tourist and Convention Commission CEO Donna O'Daniels told board members at Tuesday's regular commission meeting that a recently completed feasibility study has recommended the construction of a hotel and conference center in Fontainebleau State Park.
The study recommends creating a lakefront hotel complex that would include 150 guest rooms and suites, 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a full array of guest amenities.
The $28,000 study, conducted by Memphis-based hospitality consultants Pinkowski & Co., was contracted and paid for by the tourist commission at the request of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who is trying to develop public-private partnerships as a means of funding state parks in the face of budget cuts that, Nungesser says, have jeopardized their continued operation.
O’Daniels introduced David Young, Nungesser’s director of public-private partnerships, who explained that the goal is to develop and operate a first-class facility at no cost to taxpayers. State revenue from the project would be plowed back into park operations.
Young said that his office will form a steering committee of industry and community stakeholders that will gather ideas and assess the interest of hospitality industry developers in the project. If things look promising, Nungesser’s office would then issue a request for proposals to select a developer. The entire process, Young said, will probably take two to three years.
At the meeting, board members also heard a request for funding a study to determine the feasibility of a large multipurpose event facility elsewhere in the parish.
Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corp., the parish’s economic development organization, told the board that Hat Trick Consultants, a Texas company that has developed similar facilities in other parts of the country, approached his organization with the idea of developing one in St. Tammany.
Hat Trick suggested that the parish could support a 150,000-square-foot-facility with up to 8,000 seats. The facility would be anchored by two unspecified professional sports teams, but could also be configured for large events such as conventions, concerts and high school graduation ceremonies.
Masingill said that St. Tammany Corp. wanted to conduct a $50,000 study to determine the feasibility of the concept. He reported that his organization had committed $25,000 to the study, and CLECO had committed $10,000, and asked the tourist commission to kick in another $10,000.
Board members seemed receptive to the idea, but Kathy Lowrey, general manager of the Harbor Center, and Pelican Park Director Kathy Foley, who were in attendance, both expressed concerns.
Lowrey said the Harbor Center was already planning to expand its facilities to accommodate larger events, and Foley said that previous studies had determined that the parish was not ready to support professional sports teams.
Masingill said input from the Harbor Center and Pelican Park, as well as other stakeholders, would be included in the feasibility study.
After some discussion, board members decided to put off a funding decision until their next meeting, which will be held Aug. 27 at the Harbor Center.
Also at the meeting, board president Mark Myers welcomed St. Tammany native Katherine Diemont to the board. Diemont, sales manager at the Homewood Suites in Covington, was appointed recently by the St. Tammany Parish Council to represent the Northshore Lodging Association on the tourism commission.