George Dargis Jr., who went on a burglary spree after fatally stabbing his estranged wife at her Mandeville home, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 22nd Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Dargis, 40, was sentenced to mandatory life in prison by Judge Reginald Badeaux for killing Julie Marange Dargis, according to Lisa Page, spokeswoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery. Badeaux also sentenced him to another 70 years in prison, to be served concurrently, for a spate of other crimes, including burglaries he committed the day of the murder.

Two members of the victim's family spoke at the sentencing, according to Page.

“You lied and said you loved Julie,” Cindy Marange, the victim’s mother, said. “You don’t murder people you love…Our lives are forever changed. Our lives will never be the same.”

Dargis hung his head and said, "Sorry, sorry."

George Dargis stabbed Julie Dargis, 37, to death on Dec. 2, 2017 after an argument at the Mandeville home they had once shared. Her body was discovered after George Dargis showed up at his parents' home, covered in blood, and told them he had made a mistake and "hurt" his estranged wife, according to law enforcement reports at the time.

Several days before the slaying, Dargis had been arrested after a deputy tried to stop him for driving erratically on Interstate 12. He turned off his headlights and allegedly led police on a chase through the Slidell area before losing control and crashing his vehicle and then fleeing on foot.

Deputies found an unmarked prescription bottle of liquid codeine in his car, and he was taken into custody for possession and resisting arrest.

He showed up at his wife's house after he bonded out of jail, Page said. They argued, and Dargis attacked her, stabbing her in the abdomen and slashing her throat before fleeing in her rental car.

He then robbed four businesses in the Lacombe area, driving his car into the buildings, according to authorities. When he went to his parents' home in Slidell following the crime spree, they told him to leave and called police.

He was arrested after wrecking the rental car on the Interstate 10 Twin Spans and being treated at a hospital.

Dargis pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II drug, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, unauthorized entry of a business, three counts of simple criminal damage to property over $1,000, two counts of simple burglary, and simple robbery.

Assistant District Attorney Jay Adair prosecuted the case, assisted by Assistant District Attorney Angelina Valuri.