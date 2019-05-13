April 29
Allen Frazier: 102 Vista Drive, Madisonville, two counts of contempt of court.
Bridget Whittington: 43, 4215 America St., New Orleans, contempt of court.
Britten Smith: 36, 248 Penns Chapel Road, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Bruce McClendon: 53, 19229 La. 16, Amite, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS.
Daniel Brester: 55, 10091 Galloway, Bogalusa, aggravated battery.
Demarcus McDowell: 30, 15455 U.S. 190, Covington, parole violation.
George Ray: 27, 2510 Mallard St., Slidell, battery of a dating partner.
Gerald Franklin: 27, 221 Chapel Lane, Avondale, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones, driving under suspension, use if certain wireless telecom devices for texting, misuse of temp tag, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Joel Giroir: 34, 331 West Beach Pkwy., Mandeville, drug court.
Julius Helfritsh: 61, 625 Atalin St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Luis Cruz: 44, 802 Covington Point Drive, Covington, aggravated battery.
Maureen Marquez: 38, 35583 Bird Road, Denham Springs, contempt of court.
Miracle Harris: 19, 1003 Montrachet Drive, Baton Rouge, simple robbery.
Seggie Ruffin: 39, 121 Lumzy Lane, Columbia, Miss., vehicular homicide, no safety belts.
Shawn Warner: 19, 31444 Fourth St., Springfield, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Skylarr Moore: 28, 109 Landrum Road, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Thomas Rider: 43, 2417 Houma Blvd., Metairie, contempt of court.
April 30
Darla Haskins: 41, 4311 Maple Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gail Voss: 60, 10201 High Fishtrap Lake Road, Boulder, Wis., DWI first offense establishing speed zones, improper turn.
James White: 50, 3350 Nickle Road, Lithaia, Fla., criminal trespass.
Jeremy Coscino: 31, 1289 Ridge Way Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Joshua Gayles: 24, 27225 West Hillcrest, Slidell, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon, armed robbery, obstruction of justice.
Robert Fuller: 51, 2803 Fourth St., Orange, Texas, fugitive.
Samuel Martin: 43, 3217 Milstead Road, Gautier, Miss., four counts of theft of goods, two counts of theft of goods $500-$1,500, fugitive.
Sean Menne: 46, 1010 W. Hall Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Sidney Julian: 34, 14015 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas, following too close, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Stephanie Pool: 32, 19400 Schmolke Road, Covington, probation violation.
Steven Tresch: 31, 137 Pear St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Tatiana Smith: 23, 2610 Sockeye Drive, Houston, Texas, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, no safety belts, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Timothy Oliver: 32, 3030 Effie St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
May 1
Anthony Cousin: 36, 27560 Pichon Road, Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court, probation violation.
Bernell Earl: 47, 1617 Warren St., Bogalusa, armed robbery, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm, contributing to the delinquency, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Bradley Poche: 33, 309 E. 34th Ave., Covington, theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Brian Nunez: 36, 70505 L St., Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Cameron Blake: 20, 219 Pear St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Craig Brumley: 31, 299 B Salem Road, Picayune, Miss., domestic abuse battery/strangulation, violation of protection order.
David Schorr: 62, 13198 Lake Bend Drive, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Deion Mackel: 18, 2112 Morris St., Picayune, Miss., theft (felony.)
Dominique Mackel: 18, 2112 Morris St., Picayune, Miss., theft (misdemeanor.)
Dustin Bordelon: 29, 72007 Hutchinson Drive, Abita Springs, simple battery, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Ehryn Anderson: 18, 26151 Osceola Road, Loranger, fifteen counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, hit and run, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, theft of a firearm.
Heather Bellanger: 37, 70497 Beech St., Covington, contempt of court.
Jamichael Peterman: 24, 817 24th St. S.W., Birmingham, Ala., disturbing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, following too close, driving left of center, driver must be licensed.
Jason Shields: 44, 148 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, bank fraud.
Jeff Lemoine: 38, 4075 Desoto St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Laurel Frohwerk: 29, 2378 Soult St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Melissa Wheat: 46, 122 Napoleon Ave., Slidell, parole violation.
Nathaniel Rayner: 32, 54 Blake Byrd Road, Carriere, Miss., theft over $25,00.
Norbert Sitnik: 32, 73245 Allen Road, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Olanji Moore: 46, 310 Somerset Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen firearms, aggravated assault with firearm.
Patrick McGee: 24, 822 West 31st Ave., Covington, possession of Schedule II drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Paul Dimarco: 34, 1610 Lotus Road, Mandeville, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ralph Keys: 21, 4 Sunflower Road, Covington, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use.
Trequan Rollins: 25, 310 Dorset Drive, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of a weapon during crime of violence, resisting an officer, unlawful use of body armor, possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 2
Andre Chevalier: 40, 42465 Pumpkin Center Road, Hammond, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two counts of contempt of court, issuing worthless checks.
Andrew Dupont: 30, 115 N. Queen Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brindell Brigham: 26, 5016 Anthony Lane, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Calvin Mims: 45, 21252 Gardenia St., Covington, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Christian Hoffman: 31, 111 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Clarence Wilson: 26, 127 Herwig Bluff Road, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Daniel Wynn: 54, 31294 U.S. 190, Lacombe, fugitive.
David Sprinkle: 36, 3013 Effie St., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Elizabeth Parker: 29, 100 A Honeysuckle Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, expired vehicle inspection sticker.
Erik Boudreaux: 36, 5632 Wesley Lane Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Ivy McGhee: 36, 603 N. Locust St., McComb, Miss., fugitive.
Jeffery Ballard: 44, 32333 Mockingbird, Pearl River, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, maximum speed limit.
Jeremiah Stallings: 18, 1305 Ausborn Road, Picayune, Miss., theft (misdemeanor), illegal possession of stolen things.
John Singletary: 44, Miss. 41, Pearl River, expired license plate, violations of registration provisions, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julius Brown: 56, 15456 Tchefuncte Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Kenneth Burns: 32, 61723 Glenwood St., Lacombe, drug court sanction, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Laura Abbott: 36, 2524 Keith Ave., Knoxville, Texas, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle.
Marjorie Sanders: 47, 31241 U.S. 190, Lacombe, automobile insurance policies fraud.
Matthew Bordenave: 31, 1223 Fairfield Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Nicholas Mizell: 25, 18198 Willie B Road, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Paul Lanclos: 32, 19384 Slemmer Road, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Richard Lay: 60, 36133 Shady Lane, Slidell, housed for court.
Tylin Blanc: 19, 28489 Apple Blossom, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Yvonie Yates: 44, 39019 Sycamore Ave., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, impeding flow of traffic.
Zachary Lang: 20, 41041 Magenta Drive, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule IV drug, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 3
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery.
Allyson Knecht: 20, 103 Whimby Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation, no safety belts, use of certain wireless telecom devices for texting, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Anna Jones: 22, 44150 Elmor Majee Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Ariana Navarre: 21, 58156 West St., Slidell, probation violation.
Corinn Detwiller: 29, 2008 Judy Drive, Meraux, DWI third offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Erin Kirtland: 38, 111 W. Hall Ave., Slidell, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Francisco Saavedra: 28, 321 Drury Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Freddie Handy: 51, 1214 Delery St., New Orleans, contempt of court.
George Banner: 42, 6163 E. Ridley Bay St. Louis, Miss., criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of contempt of court.
Jamie Turner: 29, 312 Foxcroft St., Slidell., entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jennifer Alligood: 33, 143 Scenic Drive, Slidell, possession Schedule IV drug, distribute or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmie Cleland: 51, 57312 Belair Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving too fast for conditions, two counts of contempt of court.
Joshua Perrin: 31, 19097 Weinberger Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Kayla West: 25, 215 Tiffany St., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor).
Kimberly Childress: 59, 2022 Swine St., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), taking contraband to and from a penal intuition.
Kyle Vizier-Amoz: 20, 1137 Leonidas St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Merkell Powell: 26, 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bogalusa, fugitive.
Paul Avila-Talavera: 37, 11855 Dasworth Drive, Houston, Texas, following too close, maximum speed limit, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jamieson Creek Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Reginald Griffin: 19, 1306 McMoore Road, Hammond, housed for court.
Ronni Todd: 50, 1623 Dan St., Bogalusa, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Sachet Crawford: 25, 13324 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Hammond, contempt of court, bank fraud.
Stacey Stromeyer: 39, 1010 West Hall Ave., Slidell, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sterling Shepherd: 27, La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Wallace Glenn: 72, 13801 Sundown Lane, Gulfport, Miss., fugitive.
Zyria Pratt: 19, 1440 Devonshire Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
May 4
Chase Temonia: 29, 34646 Bayou Liberty Road, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Fu Genhe: 60, 704 Oaklawn Drive, Metairie, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, flight from officer.
Gregory Buck: 45, 405 Bateleur Way, Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Henry Defraites: 20, 1100 Marigny Ave., Mandeville, resisting an officer.
Joseph Trujillo: 61, 17522 Kaitlyn Drive, Baton Rouge, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Kevin Broussard: 23, 2117 Crane St., Slidell, housed for court.
Laurie Derks: 47, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Manzanero Wabomnor: 36, 2130 11th St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Mary Diaz: 31, 714 E. Sixth St., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Robert Martell: 36, 662 Montmartre St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
May 5
Amber Hackler: 21, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Ashley Fernandez: 18, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, simple battery, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Corey Paige: 47, 1624 E. West Drive, Slidell, no taillights, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dale Seefeld: 59, 109 Gitz Lane, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Daniel Ely: 25, 109 Oak Park Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV drug, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Douglas Cook: 31, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Dwight Paulsen: 54, 122 Fairhope Place Road, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Elio Gonzalez: 55, 50045 Turn Pike Road, Folsom, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driving across median, switched plates.
Hayleigh Granger: 21, 109 Oak, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Holliday: 21, 2011 Bayou Lane, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Jarvis Orellana: 34, 159 Oakwood Drive, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jewel Singletary: 39, 42270 U.S. 190, Slidell, taking contraband to and from penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft (felony).
Jonathan Brannon: 28, 39312 Manzella Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession drug paraphernalia.
Seth Hardesty: 18, 10065 Nantesse Court, Madisonville, maximum speed limit, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.