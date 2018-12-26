A Slidell man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly robbed an acquaintance at gunpoint, according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office news release.
The victim flagged down a deputy at about 5 p.m. Friday, saying he'd made arrangements to meet up with Jeremy Wilson, an acquaintance, at Wilson's apartment on Brown's Village Road.
When he went inside, the man told deputies that Wilson had a shotgun and robbed him, taking about $1,500 in cash.
Wilson then armed himself with a handgun, following the victim outside and firing at his vehicle as he drove away. The victim was not injured.
Detectives got a warrant for Wilson’s arrest, and took the 29-year-old into custody Saturday. He was booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on armed robbery, use of a firearm in an armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm — all felonies.