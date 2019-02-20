The St. Tammany Parish Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday during Read Across America events throughout the parish:
- 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
- 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
- 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
- 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
- 1 p.m. March 2, at the Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Business U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
- 2 p.m. March 2, at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
- 2 p.m. March 7, at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
- 11 a.m. March 12, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
Read Across America is a national celebration of the joy of reading sponsored by the National Educational Association.
Events Feb 20-27
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Carrying Albert Home” by Homer Hickam at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
TABLET BASICS: Adults can learn the basics of using a tablet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults can expand their basic computer skills at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity planned just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470; the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819; or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER DAY: Teens can earn services hours during this volunteer event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CATAN GAME NIGHT: Adults can enjoy playing Catan, a game where players expand their colony by building settlements, roads and villages, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LIBRARY APP CLASS: Adults will learn how to use the library’s free apps for downloading eBooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines and more at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Folsom Branch Library, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Another Brooklyn” by Jacqueline Woodson at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
SOUTH SLIDELL BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “In the Garden of the Beasts” by Erik Larson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information about the club, call branch manager Hilari Farlow at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who want to earn service hours while guiding the library’s services to teens can join the TVC at 10 a.m. Friday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
FAMILYSEARCH CLASS: Beth Stahr will teach genealogical researchers how to use FamilySearch to access digital records at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET CLASS: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer and the internet can expand their skills at 1 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can study in a quiet space and get research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarians Lillie Butler at (985) 945-4819.
RESUME CLASS: Adults can learn how to create an eye-catching resume and get advice on applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MANGA/ANIME BOOK CLUB: Teens will discuss their favorite anime and manga at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.