The New Year is a time to look back at some of St. Tammany residents' accomplishments and see what’s on the horizon for 2019. The amazing thing is how what happens here will benefit people far beyond the parish's borders, and maybe even into space.
TEAM SMARTIES: Sponsored by the Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s STEM program, this troop of Slidell girls won the Championship Award for innovation at the state FIRST Lego League competition in December and will advance in April to national competition in Houston.
"Into Orbit" is the theme for the national competition, and the girls had to identify a problem related to space exploration, propose a solution and show how it could benefit society at large, said Tiffany Jackson, who mentors the team, along with Louis Jackson and Jay Veeramony.
“They focused on radiation exposure, which can wreak havoc on the body in space,” Jackson said.
The girls came up with an antioxidant powder they named Smart Blast to offset the effects of radiation.
The Smarties include Jaelyn Graham, Christina Jackson and Piper Hall from Boyet Junior High and Caroline Veeramony and Elena Veeramony, from Lake Castle.
“Their chemistry as a team has grown,” Jackson said. When the state championship award was announced, the girls hugged each other.
Jackson also has seen the competition improve their confidence to speak to judges and demonstrate their computer skills with a robot in front of a crowd.
“There is a big emphasis to get and keep girls in STEM,” she said of Girl Scouts.
For information, visit www.gsle.org or call (800) 644-7571.
FAMILY PROMISE: There are new beds for local families facing homelessness. A recent fundraiser for Family Promise of St. Tammany collected enough donations to purchase 17 beds.
Family Promise began in May 2015 and is currently assisting its 52nd family.
“Historically, our families maintain housing at 90 percent,” Executive Director David Horchar said. Fourteen families transitioned into housing in 2018.
For the new year, the nonprofit is in a capital campaign to build the Family Promise of St. Tammany Day Center at the Safe Haven campus in Mandeville.
“We’ve outgrown the Slidell location,” Horchar said. Groundbreaking is expected to be held this month, with the building completed by fall.
With the expanded center in a more centralized location, Horchar hopes the program can double its capacity to help families in the crisis of homelessness. The program currently hosts up to five families at a time, with church congregations throughout St. Tammany sheltering the families on a weekly, rotating schedule.
For information, visit www.fpstp.org or call (985) 201-7221.
JAMES STOREHOUSE: The nonprofit opened the 4,700-square-foot James Storehouse Youth & Family Development Center in December, and work has begun to train volunteers from eight church congregations to lead the Open Table mentor program.
“We just hosted the first state Department of Child and Family Services staff meeting,” at the center, Executive Director Kim Bigler said. For many of the 35 caseworkers who attended, it was the first time they had seen the center.
She said “there were many tears” for the homelike atmosphere the center will provide to help the staff assist foster children and families in a five-parish region.
Bigler said the next step is to ready the James Storehouse’s Open Table teams. Because so many churches and volunteers have stepped forward to serve on the Open Table, they have expanded the program to also include family members. She said these are parents trying to comply with their casework and make the changes needed to get their children home.
“That’s prevention,” Bigler said.
It’s also, she added, an opportunity to help a parent “secure their life."
“It’s a wake-up call when kids are taken away,” and parents may need the constructive support of community members to make changes “they can’t make on their own.”
Hopes are to begin the Open Table in February.
“It’s a lot of moving parts that have never been moving before,” Bigler said about the forward direction of the program. Word has spread, and the group is in talks with other parishes hoping to open similar centers in Livingston, Tangipahoa and Orleans parishes.
Donations can be made to James Storehouse at 414 N. Jefferson Ave. For information, visit jslouisiana.org or call (985) 888-6100.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ST. TAMMANY WEST: It’s been a big year for the Habitat chapter, which received new sources of support in 2018.
The "Women Build" effort raised $162,000, including a $50,000 sponsorship from Chevron. The inaugural "Hammers to Heels" fashion show raised $7,280, and the event will be held again on Aug. 23 with partner Maison Lafitte in Mandeville.
Habitat was also a beneficiary of the Northshore Homebuilders Association’s Raising the Roof for Charity. The annual Raffle House program provided a $50,000 donation, and the organization has been chosen to benefit again in 2019.
The annual "Faith Build" raised $43,000, and members of local churches brought together people of faith to build a home for a local veteran and single father.
Donations from the Habitat ReStore funded the entire construction of one Habitat home, with another planned for 2019.
The local Habitat affiliate also was chosen as one of three nonprofits invited to the "Pitch It! Innovation Challenge" hosted in October by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Development Director Lira Casborné was presented the pitch for a Home Enhancement Fund to begin in the new year.
The chapter won $5,000 for the micro-grant program, which will focus on helping Habitat homeowners finance improvements needed to “age in place.”
“These are meant to be their forever homes,” Casborné said. As residents age, however, they “need to make necessary adjustments” without falling prey to expensive financing options. She said the idea came from feedback provided by Habitat homeowners.
In all, eight families purchased Habitat homes in 2018. Others rented or are in lease-purchase programs for Habitat homes.
Counselors at the Habitat’s Homeownership Center are available to help anyone looking for resources for affordable home ownership, even those not seeking a Habitat home. The center is located at the Habitat ReStore at 1400 N. Lane in Mandeville.
For information, call (985) 893-3173 or go online to www.habitatstw.org.