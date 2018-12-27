A 21-year-old Mandeville man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 12 just west of Louisiana 1077, according to State Police.
Joseph Michael Cherry was killed after pickup truck veered onto the shoulder and traveled down the embankment, partially overturning and hitting a pine tree, according to a spokesman for State Police Troop L.
Although Cherry was wearing a seatbelt, he was seriously injured and died after he wask taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Troopers do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash, but blood samples were taken and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.