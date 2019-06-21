A local ministry will hold its annual school supply drive to help meet the growing need of local families.
The Good Samaritan Ministry in Slidell last year provided 235 students with new backpacks filled with all the items on the St. Tammany Parish School Board supply list for their grade. This year, the ministry has set a goal to help 275.
Families with children who attend kindergarten through eighth grades in schools in Slidell and Pearl River are eligible if they are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Good Sams will provide three opportunities to apply, beginning today. Families are expected to show a print out of their participation in SNAP.
“That’s our only income qualifier,” said Good Sams Director Susan Rotolo.
Applications for the 2019-20 school year will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 and June 29, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 10 in the Youth Room at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd. in Slidell.
Rotolo said businesses and organizations can contact her to “adopt” students or to sponsor a supply drive to benefit the program. The sponsors will get a tag with information such as “This is a second-grade girl.” Good Sams tracks the backpack and deliver it to the right student.
Good Sams also accepts monetary donations as well as items needed at all grade levels including crayons, loose leaf paper, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, composition books and school bags. Donations can be brought to the Good Sams office at St. Luke’s.
“A larger part of our mission is we give opportunities to give back,” she said. “We are 100% volunteer.” Even the offices are donated, she said, so that everything goes to meet the needs in the community.
The annual school drive does not take away from the funds needed to provide necessities for families through Good Sams, Rotolo said.
Trained volunteers are on staff five days a week at Good Sams to assist with a variety of needs as part of its flagship program, First Steps in Crisis. This includes everything from the gas to flee a domestic violence situation, to finding someone to shore up a house that is falling down around a family with a disabled child, she said.
Good Sams provides SNAP application assistance, hosts an emergency food pantry, has a diaper and formula program and screens for services such as dental care and legal assistance.
It coordinates a Food for Seniors program, distributes commodity foods from the USDA and serves as a collection site for the annual National Association of Letter Carriers (AFL-CIO) Postal Workers Stamp Out Hunger food drive. It serves as a distribution site for food from Catholic Charities’ Second Harvest program.
After the school-supply drive, the Good Sams will begin to prepare for the Thanksgiving basket drive and to participate in St. Tammany Project Christmas, which provides gifts and food to families and seniors in need, she said.
Good Sams, formed eight years ago, is the social ministry of St. Margaret Mary and St. Luke.
“St. Margaret Mary and St. Luke are our anchor churches,” Rotolo said.
In addition, there are private donations and grants that include assistance from Baptist Community Ministries. They have also begun a new Community Chest for businesses that want to help in the community through the organization.
About 145 volunteers help with the array of programs. Some may work once a week, others for a specific program each year. Many of the volunteers, like Rotolo, come from the business sector or are principals, nurses, teachers and retired government employees.
Rotolo is available to go out in the community and make presentations on Good Sams.
“Give me 30 minutes and I’ll show you why it’s so good,” she said. “It’s a model that works, and with volunteers, they can build something that gives back to the community.”
For information, call the Good Sams office at (985) 641-6421.