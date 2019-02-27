Enjoying the inaugural FUNdraiser Mardi Gras Ball are, from left, Mary Watts Boyd, Monica Clark-Sapp, Tracy Clark and Yolanda Clark. Project Blessings All Year Round and the VFW in Covington teamed for the event.
The inaugural FUNdraiser Mardi Gras Ball generated proceeds for a variety of projects in St. Tammany, including the VFW and Project Blessings All Year Round. At the ball are, from left, Project founder Tiffany McGary-Cyprian, Sabrina Edgerson, Erica Jones and Patsy Ducre.
Having a ball at the FUNraiser Mardi Gras ball are, from left, Slidell Councilman Glynn and Felicia Flake.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Project Blessings All Year Round and VFW Post 7286 partnered recently to host the inaugural FUNdraiser Mardi Gras ball. Funds raised support youth, seniors and veterans, plus to assist needed modifications at the VFW Hall.