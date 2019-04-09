For the past two months, Folsom mayor Lance Willie has let the village Board of Aldermen and the public know that he wants to do something about blighted and abandoned property within the village limits.
At the board’s meeting on Monday, he took the first concrete step in that direction.
At Willie’s request, the board introduced an ordinance that gives the village authority to remove abandoned, inoperative, dismantled or wrecked vehicles on public or private property.
Village Attorney Roy Burns, who drafted the ordinance, said abandoned vehicles are the most common nuisance many municipalities face.
Burns says the ordinance will give the village the means to deal with the problem, but also provide fair notice to vehicle and property owners before action is taken.
Once notice has been given, a vehicle on public property must be removed within 72 hours. A vehicle on private property must be removed or secured within an enclosed building within 15 days.
Failure to remove or secure the vehicle in the allotted time will subject the violator to a misdemeanor summons to mayor’s court and a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail, as well as a civil penalty of $50 for each day the vehicle remains in violation.
After the notice period has expired, the village can remove and store the vehicle at the owner’s expense, and can dispose of the vehicle if it remains unclaimed for three months.
A public hearing and vote on the ordinance will be held at the board of aldermen's May 13 meeting.