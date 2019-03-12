A Covington attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday by 22nd Judicial Districtd Judge Martin Coady after pleading guilty to 26 counts of child pornography.
Victor Loraso, 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of pornography of children under 13 and one count of distribution of pornography of children under 17, according to Lisa Page, spokewoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography: 13 counts involving children under 13 and eight counts of children under 17.
Investigators who arrested a man in Canada in 2017 and seized his computer determined that he had exchanging pornography with someone in the United States, Page said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security turned the investigation over to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, which tracked the pornography to Loraso's computer. They also discovered online accounts in which Loraso talked with pedophiles about the desire to molest children, Page said.
The case was investigated by Brian D. Brown, supervisory special agent of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division.
Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Authement and Michael Cochran prosecuted the case.