The St. Tammany Parish Library and Catholic Charities have partnered for more than a decade to offer English as a second language and citizenship classes at the library. A new session of citizenship classes for those who have completed residency requirements will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
Classes will meet weekly for six weeks and will prepare participants for the United States citizenship exam.
For information, call (985) 727-4665.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events May 1-8
CHAIR YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn how to do yoga while seated in a chair at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can make new friends while improving their memory and visual-spatial reasoning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
HERBS NIGHT OUT: Master Gardeners will discuss topics such as worm composting and protecting pollinators while adults enjoy food from food trucks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
GAME NIGHT: Adults can play games like Pandemic, Fluxx and Dominion at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
MICROSOFT WORD CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using Microsoft Word at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
INTRODUCTORY CLOUD CLASS: Adults will learn what the cloud is and what it can do for them at 3 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
BOOK BROWSERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “When the English Fall” by David Williams at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information about the club, call branch manager Adele Salzer at (985) 863-5518.
BASIC COMPUTER CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a computer at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
GREETING CARD CRAFT: Kaki DiCarlo will help adults create Mother’s Day cards at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
ST. TAMMANY HISTORY: Ron Barthet will discuss the fascinating people and events in the history of St. Tammany at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
DEVICE HELP: Adults with a new tablet, cellphone or laptop can get one-on-one help with their device at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779.