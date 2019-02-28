Walter Reed, the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, flashes the peace sign as he leaves the Hale Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse after he was ordered to report to prison by April 1, after U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon ruled that he can no longer wait out his appeals for corruption charges in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Reed was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, seven counts of wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud, one count of money laundering and four counts of making false statements on tax returns.