Walter Reed, the former 22nd Judicial District Attorney who for decades was known as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, was ordered to prison in a on Feb. 26 ruling at the U.S. Courthouse in New Orleans.
U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon said Reed, who is appealing 18 counts of fraud and corruption against him, can no longer wait out his appeals as a free man and must begin serving his four-year sentence no later than April 1.
Fallon previously had decided that Reed could exhaust any appeals outside of prison.
But Reed — the longtime district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes — hasn't fared well in the appeals process. A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in November, and last month, the court refused Reed's bid for a rehearing before the full court.
That prompted U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser to ask Fallon to reconsider his decision to allow Reed to remain free. The government argued Reed's chances of getting his case accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court are slim.
"The jury is the conscience of the community," Strasser said following the judge's ruling Tuesday, adding that the district court and the 5th Circuit had reviewed Reed's conviction and that the district court weighed in again Tuesday with Fallon's decision.
"Now, winter has come for Mr. Reed," Strasser said.
Reed, speaking outside the federal courthouse with his son and co-defendant Steven Reed and his attorney Richard Simmons, said he was disappointed but not surprised.
"I'm ready to go. I got my toothbrush all packed," he said. "Like any adversity in my life, I'm going to try and rise above it and make something positive out of it."
Reed said he hoped for personal growth from the experience and plans to do a lot of reading and some writing while in prison.
"I hope to help some of those guys in there, worthy people — I'm a lawyer," he said. "And I hope to teach a Bible study and I hope to contribute. This is not the end of my life. I'm going to go and do my time and come back and start a brand new life."
Simmons said he still intends to file writs in the case with the U.S. Supreme Court.
He pointed to a recent federal case in New Orleans in which defendants Peter Hoffman and Michael Arata were convicted of mail and wire fraud in their applications for Louisiana tax credits. Those defendants are also seeking a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Simmons said he wants to "tailhook" onto that case, which is from the same jurisdiction and deals with some of the same issues of the federal government reaching into what the defendants claim is the state's business.
Reed said he does not know where he will serve his four-year sentence. His son was sentenced to probation, which also will begin April 1.
Since the two were sentenced two years ago, Steven Reed has earned his master's degree in social work.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg told the judge that Reed no longer meets the legal requirements for remaining free pending appeal. He has not raised a substantial question of law that would likely result in a reversal of his conviction of a new trial if he prevailed — two of the four requirements for staying free, Ginsberg said.
Simmons said Reed's conviction is part of a history of overreach by federal prosecutors in New Orleans.
He pleaded with Fallon to allow Reed to remain free for at least another 90 days, saying that would give the judge an opportunity to review his filings seeking a Supreme Court hearing.
Simmons said the issues are due process and fairness and that in Reed's case, federal prosecutors took it upon themselves to decide what state campaign law is.
"Who's next?" he asked. "They can target anyone they want."
One prong of the case against Reed dealt with his personal use of campaign donations. The other dealt with his taking money from a public hospital that was meant for his office. Simmons said there was a "spillover effect" onto those counts from the campaign counts.
Simmons also pointed out Fallon had said the case should be reviewed either by the 5th Circuit or Supreme Court.
"Why the rush to judgment?" Simmons asked, saying Reed has spent his life in law enforcement and has risked his life as a police officer during the Howard Johnson's sniper shooting in New Orleans in 1973.
Ginsberg responded by pointing out that Reed had been indicted in 2015, convicted in 2016 and sentenced in 2017 and that the 5th Circuit had upheld his conviction in November.
"I don't see a rush to judgment," he said. "Every defendant has to face the music."
Reed and his son embraced tightly after Fallon made his decision.
But outside the courthouse, Reed maintained his usual composed, even jaunty manner. Flashing the two-finger peace sign that has been his habit following court proceedings, he said, "Peace and love."
Asked for comment on Feb. 27, St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said, "Corruption has no place in public service, and those that violate the public's trust must pay their debt to society."
Current 22nd District Attorney Warren Montgomery declined comment.