Five years ago the LSU beach volleyball team started with some St. Tammany Parish flavor with Katie Lindelow, the younger sister of Mandeville High volleyball coach Rachel Schulingkamp.
That flavor continues to get stronger.
Moving into a brand-new, state of the art facility recently, the LSU beach volleyball program now sports a pair of former St. Tammany volleyball standouts in Hailey Cabeceiras and Tatum Ballard. The pipeline LSU coach Russell Brock has developed will only continue as St. Scholastica’s products Macy Migliore (class of 2020) and Madison Meyers (class of 2021) are verbal commitments to the program.
“Our vision for this program and for most of the LSU athletic programs is that we want the best kids in the state of Louisiana,” Brock said. “If you are a good beach volleyball player in this state, we think you should be part of our program. Right now, there is great talent coming out of (St. Tammany Parish). There are clubs that are going very strong right now and are doing a good job training their athletes. If you have people teaching you that know what you are doing, you are going to progress faster.”
As a freshman last season, Ballard was 2-0 in limited action for the Tigers, defeating the University of New Orleans and Jacksonville State. LSU as a team finished 27-14 on the season, making it to the NCAA Tournament.
The lefty said she couldn’t be more excited to continue her career in such an impressive beach volleyball facility.
“It just makes it all real,” Ballard said. “I’m just so excited that it is finally happening. Let’s just say this is my favorite place on campus now.
“Having the local talent of fellow players that I have grown up playing with now here or coming to LSU in the future is great. We grow up in the sport and having familiar faces just shows Louisiana has some outstanding volleyball talent and we St. Tammany Parish girls are forces to be reckoned with.”
A former teammate of Ballard’s at Archbishop Hannan, Cabeceiras is set to make her debut for LSU when the Tigers open with a Purple and Gold Scrimmage on Feb. 14.
“I have been looking forward to playing at LSU and in this facility for quite a while,” Cabeceiras said. “It’s surreal that it is actually happening now. This is home. Now it is our job to go make this university and this state proud. There is no other place I would rather be then here.
“I can remember how small this sport used to be, especially in St. Tammany Parish. It was maybe a handful of girls that played. Now, it’s exploding. I mean the DIGS Volleyball Complex (in Covington) is there now, and it is so much fun to see younger girls fall in love with the sport which I can remember starting from basically nothing.”
Brock said his expectation level for the two St. Tammany Parish products is high.
“We don’t recruit people who we don’t expect to help us win matches,” he said. “Our job as a coaching staff is to bring them as far along as possible and their jobs as players is to develop their game and compete. Just look at our roster, we are stacked. There is a lot of talent and good depth.
“What I love about (Tatum and Hailey) is that they compete and don’t back down from anything. That helps them earn their way into the lineup. If they are in the lineup, then they are going to win. That’s the bottom line.”