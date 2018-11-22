YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The next class will be Nov. 26. Wear loosefitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
LAMAZE CLASS: Courses on the natural process of childbirth, relaxation and breathing techniques will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 20; participants are asked to bring a pillow and blanket. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
BREAST-FEEDING CLASS: The benefits and process of breast-feeding, including positioning and latching, will be addressed during a class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Magnolia Room at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. To register, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
PREPARING FOR CHILDBIRTH: When to come to the hospital, pain management and complications in pregnancy are among the topics that will be discussed during a childbirth preparation program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. To register, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: This interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
NEWBORN CARE: Feeding, diapering, swaddling and bathing are among the topics to be covered during a newborn care class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. To make a reservation, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
GIFT SALE: The volunteer auxiliary of Lakeview Regional Medical Center will hold a gift sale Dec. 11-12 at the main entrance of the hospital, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Sale hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
STROKE SURVIVORS: Stroke survivors and caregivers will gather from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the rehabilitation and sports medicine department of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 19055 Kane Lane, Covington. This group will provide education and socialization for stroke survivors and caregivers.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY CPR: An adult, pediatric and infant CPR class will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Participants will view an American Heart Association DVD on CPR and view a mannequin demonstration. To register, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. Due to the holidays, the December meeting will be Dec. 5. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.