Imagine “The Godfather” meets “The Young & the Restless” meets “When Harry Met Sally.”
By William Shakespeare.
And directed by someone whose last time in the chair was with “Schoolhouse Rock.”
That’s the creative — and challenging — mission Cashel Rodriguez has given herself with “Much Ado About Nothing.” The Bard’s comedy opens Saturday for a three-weekend run to launch the fifth season at the 30 by Ninety Theatre in Mandeville.
Rodriguez has taken Shakespeare’s tale of romantic mix-ups and royal intrigue, tinged with classic soap opera elements, and changed the time and locale from 16th-century Sicily to 1920s New York.
Lead characters Don Pedro (David Sellers) and Don John (Adolfo Rodriguez) have been transformed into mafioso kingpins.
Inspired? Ingenious?
Risky?
That too.
“Any time you do Shakespeare, it’s risky,” said Jason Leader, 30 by Ninety’s marketing director. “But that’s part of our mission — to educate and entertain at the same time.”
Or, as Rodriquez said, “Either you pull it off, or you don’t. That’s what it really comes down to.”
This is the first main-stage Shakespeare work 30 by Ninety has produced in its short history.
The production follows a highly successful 2017-18 season capped by 10 sold-out performances of “Nunsense,” three more than the theater usually presents.
“Things are really starting to fall into place,” said Leader, who, with Adolfo Rodriguez (Cashel Rodriguez's husband) and managing director Tom Bubrig, created 30 by Ninety. “We know we’ve got a long ways to go because a lot of people don’t know we’re here yet."
Leader and his partners have lined up “Rocky Horror” in October, followed by “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in December.
In early 2019, it’s the courtroom drama “Inherit the Wind,” “The Unexpected Guest,” an Agatha Christie murder mystery, and “The Great Big Doorstep,” a drama about a Cajun family. The Broadway musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” caps things off in June.
And as for increased visibility, this week, a $10,000 lighted marquee was to be installed on the theater, a former lighting store on Lafayette Street just off U.S. 190. There is also an improved cooling system, which, as anyone who experienced "Nunsense" can attest, is needed in the warmer months.
That includes August, which has become the date of the first show, instead of the usual September, to accommodate the theater’s Broadway-singing and one-act play competitions.
Moving up the opener doesn’t seem to have affected ticket sales, which Leader said have gone well.
“I think that speaks not necessarily to what show you’re doing but to the quality of shows you’ve done before,” Leader said. “We’ve got a large cast with some new faces for us, which shows that actors have learned they can thrive in this environment.”
As for the crime family take for "Much Ado," Cashel Rodriguez came up with the idea before actually agreeing to direct the show, which her husband, Leader and Bubrig had selected to lead off the season.
Although the play has been performed countless times with numerous adaptations since its debut in 1598, this is the first time, to Rodriguez’s knowledge, that it’s been done with a mafia motif.
“I got to thinking about where’s the only place left that people are called ‘Don,’ ” she said. “And that’s the mafia.
“And there’s something about the play that speaks mob to me — ‘You’re my best friend until you’re not.’ ‘I can kiss you on both cheeks and then turn around and shoot you.’ ”
One thing Rodriguez didn’t change was the original language. Shakespeare can be a challenge for actors — and the audience — and it’s important that attitudes be on full display.
To help the cast get ready, they were given two extra weeks to study the dialogue before rehearsals began.
The gist of the plot is less "Sopranos" (nobody gets whacked, although guns are pulled) and more a tale of intertwined love stories between Hero (Camille Bechac) and Claudio (Matthew Eli Judd) and Beatrice (Jennifer Bouquet) and Benedict (Shane LeCocq), all in the shadow of the intrigue surrounding Don Pedro, who has just been successful in small war against his bastard half-brother Don John.
There are plenty of laughs, but there's soap opera-level betrayal inside the family as well.
To Rodriguez, it demonstrates the timelessness of Shakespeare, especially his understanding of human emotions.
“There are rivalries and friendships and things that are easy to make sense of from any age,” she said.
But it’s still Shakespeare.
“The guys were jonesing to do Shakespeare, and I’ve always wanted to direct one,” Rodriguez said. “My saving grace is I have the best group of actors you can ask for.
“They’re very professional and very talented. When I say, ‘Jump,’ they say, ‘How high?’ ”