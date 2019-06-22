25 Years
Petition asks for traffic signal: A petition is being circulated by residents along Lee Road asking the state highway department to place a traffic signal at the intersection of Wymer Road and Lee Road, in front of Spell’s Grocery, where several accidents have taken place over the past several years.
50 Years
Reapportionment of wards: The St. Tammany Parish Police Jury, in special session Wednesday afternoon, agreed to submit a reapportionment plan based on the 1960 United States census figures for each ward.
The police jury is defendant in a suit to reapportion the parish, filed by Drs. James D. Sewell, Marvin E. Kendrick and James S. Holmes of Slidell on June 4.
75 Years
Causeway bill receives support: On Friday of last week, Representative Fred J. Heintz called Earl A. Buquoi, secretary of the Covington Chamber of Commerce, from Baton Rouge, and asked him to call a meeting for Saturday morning to discuss his proposed bill for the building of a causeway across Lake Pontchartrain. The response was great and a large crowd assembled at the City Hall.
He impressed upon his listeners that he was not here to ask for money, but to solicit the support of everyone in immediately contacting representatives and senators from other parts of the state to vote for the bill when it would come up in the Legislature.
100 Years
Car demand is greater than supply: The demand for high-grade standard makes of motor cars is far greater than the factories can supply, says R.H. Ferguson, manager of the Covington Garage.
Practically all of the larger and old established factories were engaged 100 percent in war work for the government up to the signing of the armistice, and since then factories have been turning out cars again in ever increasing quantities. They have been way behind the demand and orders are piling up in advance for future delivery.
125 Years
Telephone line installed: Mr. Charles Thiery, the enterprising proprietor of the popular Mulberry Grove Hotel, near Covington, has constructed a telephone line from the hotel to the railroad depot.
This will be a great convenience to his patrons, both here and in the city. Mr. Thiery not only studies to satisfy the wants of the inner man, but is prompt to furnish anything that will add to the pleasure and comfort of his guests.