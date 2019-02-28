25 YEARS
Residents of Weldon Park showed up at the Mandeville Council meeting last Thursday to express concerns about a proposed JROTC rifle range at Mandeville High School. Speaking for the Weldon Park Civic Association, Ms. Lee Frederick said that homeowners just found out about the proposed ordinance that would allow the discharge of rifles on the range. She reasoned that the school is not enclosed and anyone could go in at any time and use the range, not limiting their choice of weapons to air rifles … Council members assured Ms. Frederick that the rifle range is portable and will only be out when in use by the JROTC and then returned to the classroom for storage.
50 YEARS
Dedication ceremonies for the new double-span Lake Pontchartrain Causeway have been moved forward to Saturday, May 3, it was announced by John R. Lambert, chairman of the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission. The ceremonies, open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. near the south shore toll plaza. However J.E. Walters, executive vice president of Prestressed Concrete Products Co. at Mandeville, in charge of manufacturing the prefabricated bridge parts and construction of the span, said completion of the new northbound lanes would not be delayed. The new section will be opened by March 25, he said.
75 YEARS
Early this week it was discovered that some person or persons had done much damage to the Bogue Falaya State Park concession building and to the Episcopal church parish house. Wallace Poole, who is in charge of the park property in this district, states that 99 out of 100 windows had been broken, the showers torn down and counters wrecked and other such depredations done to the parish property. The church parish house has not been damaged but all the light globes and silver was stolen and some crockery removed. It appears from the circumstances that the vandals must have been young persons whose aim was not to steal, but to cause trouble and damage.
100 YEARS
The day of pleasure ended with a masquerade ball which was given by the young men of Madisonville and Covington in the spacious dance hall of the Riverside Pavilion, which appeared like unto fairyland, so mythical was its appearance due of course to the artistic manner in which the decorations were arranged. The writer has attended masquerades where elaborate decorations and innumerable electrical effects were used in order to give life to the occasion, but such artificial elaborations were not needed for the pavilion ball, so successful was the affair. The costumes where the height of the costumers’ art. They were from the sublime to the ridiculous, and many, many peals of laughter rent the air, this blending with the joyous exclamations of “Oh, how beautiful!!” when some masker entered with a costume that would excite rapturous admiration because of its grandeur.
125 years
The Abita Social Club gave its first soiree domestic on Saturday evening, Feb. 17, in the beautiful decorated parlor of the Morin Cottages. Guests were present from New Orleans, Covington, Florienville, German and Liberty settlements. About 15 couples were present, notwithstanding the unfavorable weather which prevented many other invited guests from attending, and many regrets has been expressed by the unfortunate weather-bound.