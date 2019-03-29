Susan Burke couldn’t help but smile as she looked out over the brand-new Children’s Hospital & Brees Family Miracle Field located at Coquille Sports Complex just north of Madisonville.
The calendar said March 29, 2019, but Burke’s memory kept drifting back seven years, when all she wanted was a place or her son Clayton to play baseball.
Clayton, 6 years old at the time, was born with Spina Bifida, a developmental congenital disorder of the spine. He had a passion for baseball, and played with all the energy his young body could muster. But as he aged, it was getting harder for Clayton to keep pace with his able-bodied peers at Coquille.
After registering him for the spring season seven years ago, Susan received a phone call from a Madisonville Youth Boosters representative. The league recommended that Clayton play another year of T-ball, rather than advance to the coach-pitch division.
Susan wasn’t thrilled with the idea of holding her son back, but she also knew he likely wouldn’t be ready for coach-pitch anytime soon, even with another year of T-ball behind him.
So she told the caller about a newspaper article she recently had read about the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans, which was giving children with special needs, no matter their degree of disability, the opportunity to play organized sports.
Susan wondered whether St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 14, which worked in conjunction with MYB, might be interested in something similar on the north shore.
Officials with the recreation district were interested, very interested as it turned out, and so began a seven-year effort to construct a special-needs field at Coquille.
There were benefit golf tournaments to plan, fundraisers through the public school system to coordinate, and “Boots vs. Badges” games (pitting local police officers against local firefighters,) to promote.
Susan thought about all that hard work, and much more, while she and Clayton (now 13) were among the guests of honor on Friday as hundreds gathered for a ribbon cutting to open the Miracle League Northshore Field.
Susan couldn’t help but marvel at the long road she and many others traveled daily to get to this point, with the sparkling new ball field underfoot.
“There’s relief because it’s finally here,” she said. “There’s disbelief that it finally happened. But really, I’m just so proud of this whole community for coming together like it did. We organized the kids to start playing sports together before we had this field. I think that (playing on fields that weren’t made for people with special needs) really brought us together stronger. We built community.”
Noble-Bates Young couldn’t agree more. She was an employee at Recreation District 14 when Susan Burke first broached the idea of a Miracle Field. The idea resonated with her so much that she eventually became manager of the fledgling Miracle League Northshore.
“The slogan ‘Every child deserves a chance to play’ really hits home with a lot of people,” she said. “People move here for quality of life, the incredible school system that we have. This field, on top of all that, is just another shining example of how we can come together for great things when we work together.”
Voelkel-McWilliams Construction, of Mandeville, completed the work in six months, and league officials were adding last-minute touches right up to the ribbon cutting.
There were many donors, but none more influential than Children’s Hospital and the Drew Brees family. Between the two, Young said, they gave more than $400,000 of the $900,000 it cost to complete the facility.
“There are so many people to thank, I won’t even begin,” she said.
That list certainly would include Recreation District 14's board of directors, which dedicated land for the Miracle Field. While funds were being raised to complete the field, the district offered full use of fields for Miracle League games.
Of course, it’s difficult to play baseball on a grass field if you use a wheelchair. The rubberized surface makes that a nonissue, as it's firm enough to roll on, but soft enough not to cause scrapes and brush burns should a player fall.
“Just like a batter digging in at the batter’s box, Clayton’s chair would get stuck at home plate on the softball field we were using,” Young said. “He would need a push to get moving down the baseline. He told me yesterday after trying out the new field that he made it from home to second base in 22 seconds.
“Clayton is very active,” Young said. This type of field is designed exactly for people like him, who want a chance to compete, (and) they just needed the right place to do it.”
Now that the special-needs community has that place, Young expects the number of Miracle League players to grow.
“This past fall we had 65 athletes, and we already have 80 for this spring,’ she said. “People knew this field was coming. And now that it’s here, more people are going to start coming.
“As the saying goes, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”
Miracle League Northshore must continue to raise money to operate the Miracle Field at Coquille. Young estimated it will cost $100,000 for operations, maintenance, supplies and the like. To donate to the league, or for more information, go online to miracleleaguenorthshore.org.