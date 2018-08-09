When Donald “Don” Shea was named the chief executive officer for the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce in May, the chamber got a high-energy leader.
Shea talks fast and he thinks fast. He also learns fast, which is a plus when you’re asked to hit the ground running, as Shea has done in his new job.
It helps that Shea is keenly familiar with local business, which likely is a key reason why he was chosen to lead the chamber and the hundreds of businesses it advocates for in the Slidell, Pearl River and Lacombe areas.
Shea previously was St. Tammany Parish’s economic development director from 2013-15. He most recently served as director of business services at the Louisiana Workforce Commission serving St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.
Shea, a Massachusetts native, has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Master of City Planning degree from Harvard University. He's worked for 30 years in the economic development field in Massachusetts, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana.
When he was hired, chamber board members noted Shea’s sense of vision and his wealth of experience. Shea recently invited St. Tammany Farmer Editor Andrew Canulette to his office overlooking Slidell’s Front Street to discuss his ideas for the chamber and how they can help shape the economic future of east St. Tammany Parish and beyond.
Following are excerpts from the conversation.
One thing I’ve learned in journalism through the years is that you have to expect the unexpected. Is it the same in business?
You have to be comfortable with the ambiguity of things. ... You have to figure out where you are, not where you should have been.
Do we need to look at (business) more regionally than hyper-locally?
I think the line down the Pearl River, our geopolitical border, has got to be ignored. I take a look at a place like Stennis (Space Center in Mississippi) with its 5,000 employees and 31 percent of them live in Slidell. That’s more Stennis employees living here than in Hancock County. (They’re here) principally for the schools, and some people say, ironically, for the more attractive flood insurance rates.
If we can somehow organize as one market, I think we’re better off. For example, there’s an advocacy group formed years ago called Partners for Stennis. ... They changed their name this year to the Partners for Stennis and Michoud. That wasn’t by mistake.
Slidell experienced a population boom sooner than the rest of the parish because of places like Michoud and Stennis in the 1960s and '70s. Does that help or hurt the area?
I think it helps in that there’s a more local culture here. ... Over there (in west Tammany) it’s more neckties, corporate culture. Here it’s more buy local, shop local. ... It’s more of a "hometown" feeling. ... It’s charming. What we’ve got to do is act locally, think regionally. We have to do things like grow the employment base because those are consumers.
(New Slidell Mayor) Greg Cromer is sharp to this, too. There are 28,000 people who live in city limits, but there are 90,000 people that have Slidell ZIP codes. That’s our market.
Any changes planned here at the chamber?
We just had our first meeting of a new committee on marketing and events. We’re looking at our calendar of events. Some of the events might be getting a little stale, and maybe we’re missing a few opportunities, too, some new things to bring people in. We’ve got to kick the tires on everything and see what works.
We need to dust off our bylaws, make sure they’re relevant. We have a couple of very strong staffers here, Jamie Dakin in marketing and Kristi Boudreau in membership. They’ve kept the ship stable here pretty much single-handedly for several months. We’re lucky to have them.
Some people say St. Tammany is really two different parishes; the east and the west. Does that exist in your eyes, and is it good or bad?
I think it’s neither good nor bad, it’s what you do about it that counts. In any community, no matter how big your cities or downtown areas, there’s three things that make you successful — density, activity and leadership. And the one that usually suffers is leadership. So, if (the St. Tammany West Chamber) is over there doing its thing and leading their charge, they’re not against us, they’re just ignoring us. And the same thing is true here. So what we have to do is cross-pollinate.
I’m happy to tell you there’s conversation between me, (St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce Director Lacey Toledano) and members of our boards talking about what we can do to collaborate. We’re not going to merge. There’s a certain constituency that would like to see us do that, but then we’d wind up with no identity, rather than two identities. But when we go to Baton Rouge to advocate, or even Washington, D.C., and speak as one St. Tammany, we’ve got much more power. We’re looking at that. Lacey and I have been friends for a long time.
Mayor Cromer has talked with me candidly about the future of brick and mortar business and how Slidell needs to be forward thinking as business trends online. How does that affect what you do with the chamber?
Well, if your thing is "buy locally," it’s really hard because people have more options online. ... But in my opinion, the way to differentiate my product and your product is service. ... It’s sort of unstated, but there’s an opinion around here, if you know you’re not going to find it at (the big box), because there’s no employee there to help you, go on over to the (Mom and Pop business) because they’re going to find it for you.
Are you excited about the job and the possibilities for growth in Slidell?
I’m an old dog and this is a new trick. But I think you can tell I’m kind of a high-energy guy. It’s intellectually stimulating, too. I like working with people. There are a lot of people who want this chamber to succeed. ... I’m thinking I can be here for three to five years, and toward the second half of that tenure, (I’d like to) groom a successor so we can have a smooth transition. That way, the board won’t have to go through (the difficult process of picking a new CEO again).