Carnival season is a celebration of sights and sounds, from the colorful floats, costumes and throws to the beat of a moving performance provided by local high school bands.
Public and private schools in St. Tammany will put 1,000 marching feet on the streets from Slidell to Covington and from Metairie to New Orleans as they perform for fun, school pride and prizes.
From the smallest band program to the largest, it’s a season that offers unique challenges and opportunities that band directors prepare their students for throughout the year.
The parade routes average five miles, and band members must carry their instruments and perform on routes that can take four hours to complete.
Archbishop Hannah High in Covington has the newest band program in St. Tammany. With 18 students, “there’s no place to hide,” band director Matthew Soukup said.
“With such a small group, everybody has to play and work hard. Each student has to shine.”
Soukup sees the parade season as an opportunity for the students to “share their passion for music with the community.” They will be joined by the school’s dance team and cheerleaders.
“There’s the adrenaline and excitement of the parade itself that helps push them,” he said. But preparation and practice also help ensure success.
“Students have to make sure they are getting exercise, getting outside, stretching and practicing marching and playing,” he said.
The goal is to play 10-15 minutes without stopping. “That requires definite conditioning,” he said.
One of the largest band programs in the parish is at Fontainebleau High in Mandeville. With 190 students, including the color guard, it takes six or seven buses to move them, their equipment and chaperones to parades.
On top of the money the band program receives for performing, the band also competes for prizes totaling from $1,000 to $3,000 at parades on the south shore.
Carl Hicks has been band director at the school for 17 years. He said the money the band earns during parade season has helped buy new band uniforms and helps with transportation costs throughout the year.
Band members practice marching in the summer, Hicks said. Among the songs they'll be performing are Kool and the Gang’s “Jungle Boogie,” a '70s favorite, “The Horse” by Cliff Nobles & Co. and “Respect” in honor of Aretha Franklin’s passing, he said.
In the band competitions, the students are judged by music educators and retired band directors based on a set criterion. Taking part is ambitious, but can be lucrative, he said.
Doing so requires more than just rehearsals. There's feeding the students and providing snacks throughout the march and making sure they are dressed correctly and on the bus with all their equipment loaded.
And, “you hope it doesn’t rain,” Hicks said. “You don’t want to let the parade people down, but you want to keep the kids out of harm’s way.
If rain does come, “They have to have storm ponchos, pull the plums off the hats and store up to $100,000 worth of equipment and uniforms,” he said. “It’s not a happy time.”
The kids love participating in parades, but it’s the band directors who sweat it, he said. “You’re responsible for the kids on the streets and hope they’re going to respond the right way and be positive” to whatever happens with the crowds and the rush of the parade.
Having such a large group to manage “is a good problem to have,” Hicks said. “The biggest thing that makes it easier is the wonderful parent support we have.”
There's a bus just for chaperones, because it can be difficult for parents to find parking and be lined up to march in time with the band.
But when the parade begins to roll, and the crowd is good – it’s worth all the effort, Hicks said.
Lakeshore High School in Mandeville, the newest high school in the parish, has had a band program since it opened 10 years ago. Its 46 members this year will incorporate Mardi Gras flags into the parade as well as lights, said band director Craig Byers.
“We pull out traditional songs” for Carnival season, including Rebirth Brass Band’s “Buckjump” and Louis Armstrong’s “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Slidell High band director Fred Wild said the parades “are a huge opportunity for us to get our band out in front of people.”
It’s a way to show school spirit and pride and get people talking about the Slidell High School band, which has 120 members, including the color guard.
“It’s one of the biggest things we do.”
His band does a lot of marching during the summer, and it parades from the band room to the football field for every home game.
The drummers have the hardest job, he said.
“They never stop, and it’s a heavy weight on their backs.” They have already been making several laps around the track field to get in shape.
“All that is the foundation we use for parades.”
But Carnival season is the time to shine. He tells the students, “If you want to be the best band, then this is the time to show it.”