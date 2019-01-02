COMMUNITY EVENTS
ST. JOHN FOOLS OF MISRULE PARADE: 6 p.m. Jan. 12, downtown Covington. The marching krewe parades to commemorate Twelfth Night. foolsofmisrule.com.
MUSIC
SCHEHERAZADE: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Featuring BBC Young Musician of the Year Sheku Kanneh-Mason. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
JAZZ IN JANUARY: 7 p.m. Jan. 25-26, Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The church’s annual celebration of jazz music. $40 online, $50 at door. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
ELLISA SUN: 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Lobby Lounge at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The San Francisco-based pop singer brings her show to the Lobby Lounge. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650.
THEATER
"THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": Jan. 11-27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Six teens compete in the spelling bee of a lifetime in this Tony and Drama Desk awards winner. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Jan. 11-Feb. 2. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"INHERIT THE WIND": Jan. 12-27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The classic courtroom drama about the Scopes trial. $21 adults, $19 senior/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"NEXT TO NORMAL": Jan. 18-Feb. 3. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"LA FAMIGLIA": 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Annadele’s Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Dinner theater presentation of the Baritone family’s surprise for Tony. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. Jan. 12, Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Music by Coobie Joe. $10 for nonmembers, $8 for members. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
SLIDELL CHRISTIAN SINGLES: 8 p.m. Jan. 12, St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by Flipside. $15. (504) 432-3095.
ART
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily, Monday through Feb. 22; opening reception 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 12, downtown Covington. The monthly art walk featuring sales and dining options. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student-artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
KID STUFF
STORYTIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: 11 a.m. Saturdays, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday, "Clifford the Big Red Dog"; Jan. 12, "Love Z"; Jan. 19, "The Duchess & Guy"; Jan. 26, "Pig the Pug." Free (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LPO YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: 10 a.m. Jan. 30, Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The Louisiana Philharmonic program aimed at elementary school students. (985) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Kundalini yoga; noon Jan. 9, Nature Walk and Titivation; 10 a.m. Jan. 12, Open Air Studio with Mia Kaplan; 8 a.m. Jan. 13, Dog Wag & Walk; 6 p.m. Jan. 18, line dancing; 9 a.m. Jan. 19, Walk in the Woods: Medicinal Plants; 9 a.m. Jan. 20, Bicycling the Back Trails; 6 p.m. Jan. 23, Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; Jan. 26, Arbor Day. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org