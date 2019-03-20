Stephen Culotta, a 22-year veteran of the Covington Police Department, was sworn in as its new police chief on Tuesday at the Covington City Council meeting.
Culotta, 43, has served the past five months as interim police chief, taking over for former chief Tim Lentz who resigned his position to begin a campaign for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff.
Culotta, who served as deputy chief under Lentz, was tapped by Mayor Mike Cooper to head the Covington Police Department on a temporary basis. But when the city council agenda was released a few days earlier, the lead item was a confirmation vote to name Culotta the full-time chief.
The council vote was unanimous. Cooper and Culotta made brief remarks and Covington City Attorney Julian “Rod” Rodrigue swore in the new chief.
Culotta thanked a host of people, including Cooper and Lentz, and also his parents, his wife and his children who were in attendance. But he first thanked the throng of Covington police officers who flanked an entire side of city council chambers in support of their chief.
“I want to thank the amazing men and women of the Covington Police Department,” Culotta said. “Each and every one of them are the reason I’m standing where I am today. I go to work every day because of them.”
Culotta moved to St. Tammany Parish from New Orleans as a ninth-grader in 1989. He graduated from Covington High in 1993 and became a reserve officer with the police department in 1997. The first day he was on the road, he applied for a permanent position with the department and he received one in 1998.
Since then, he worked his way through just about every department at CPD, spending time as a detective, as a member of the Street Crimes Unit, a K-9 officer, a patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief and now chief.
“I am truly honored that Mayor Cooper has the confidence and trust in me to appoint me police chief,” Culotta told the St. Tammany Farmer. “I’ve spent 22 years working to this point. Covington’s my home and I truly love the city. To be in the position to serve my community is special.”
Cooper noted that Culotta has received more than 30 police service certifications and merit/service awards while with the department. He said he’s a solid choice to succeed Lentz as chief.
“I am confident that Chief Culotta will build upon the foundation and culture established over the past several years with the continued commitment to maintain safety in our community,” Cooper said.
Lentz agreed.
“Stephen understands the job and he has a great foundation to build upon,” Lentz said. “I left the department in capable hands. He has great people working for him too, and that’s the success of the organization. I’m only a phone call away if I can ever help in any way. I’m really happy for him to have this opportunity.”
Culotta’s first official act as chief was to introduce new officer Joshua Layton Simmons.
Also on Tuesday, Cooper announced that the first part of what could be a comprehensive rehabilitation of downtown Covington’s drainage system had begun.
Underground TV inspection of drain pipes suggested there was a problem near the corner of Columbia and Lockwood streets. The area was dug up and a drain pipe running parallel to Lockwood St. was revealed to be almost completely blocked by collapsed earth and debris from a mish-mash of decades-old plumbing beneath the ground.
Cooper said Subterranean Construction, Inc. has been contracted to complete the job and repairs have begun. The mayor said any similar findings will require similar rehabilitation as the city works to correct drainage problems in its historic downtown district.
The Covington City Council also honored Pat Clanton at the conclusion of its meeting. Clanton, who will turn 90 this week, was elected to the council in 1987, becoming the first woman to serve on the board. She previously was director of the Covington Chamber of Commerce (which became the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce,) and is a charter member of the Covington Heritage Foundation. \
Clanton continues to serve on several city commissions, works with area non-profit agencies, and has been a mentor for many current and previous members of the Covington City Council.