A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted two people on racketeering and theft charges in an auto parts theft operation, according to 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Dustin Ray Hughes, 32, of Angie, and Sharon D. Snelgrove, 38, of Carriere, Mississippi were charged with one count each of racketeering and multiple theft counts for an operation that allegedly used account information from one company to make fraudulent purchases from another.
Hughes, a former employee of Southern Electric Company, is accused of placing fraudulent orders with O’Reilly Auto Parts with account information stolen from his former employer. Snelgrove is accused of obtaining and transporting merchandise that she knew was stolen.
The scheme involved more than 1,000 products, valued at between $20,000 and $25,000, taken from 14 jurisdictions over two states.
Both defendants are charged with the following: one count each of racketeering, seven counts each of theft of items valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts each of theft of items valued at less than $1,000, and one count each of misdemeanor theft (Class 4, less than $1,000)