For most high school studentws, the back-to-school season ushers in an exciting period of seeing old friends, meeting new ones, changing classes and attending campus-wide events.
The students of Archbishop Hannan High School are no exception.
A "Back to School" pep rally was held recently in the gym. Students dressed up and participated in many fun-filled games, and athletes on the fall sports teams were introduced. The coveted Spirit Stick was won by the seniors who earned bragging rights until the next pep rally.
That same day, the Hannan football team hosted a varsity football jamboree. Other teams participating included Country Day, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Charles Catholic. Tailgating was in full swing with parents, alumni and friends of Hannan arriving early to set up their tents, cook, play music and enjoy the camaraderie as they awaited the first game of the season under the Friday night lights.
An abundance of excited students arrived to support the team, with many of them dressed in tye-died clothing which went with the 1960s theme of the evening. The Hawks played well and the school community anticipates many more football jamborees at Hannan in coming years.
The Hannan Student Council hosted a Back to School dance later that weekend. Students in each grade were given different regions of the country to dress as, each one including at least one state particularly popular with tourists.
"The dance’s theme 'Trip Around the USA,' was extremely successful," said Justin Mouledous, Archbishop Hannan Student Body President. "We had 100-percent participation at this event, and this is when they are the most enjoyable. Hannan dances are truly different, and this one continued to prove that.”
From 8 until 11 p.m., students and faculty enjoyed music, snacks and beverages. James Estopinal, a Class of 2017 alum, served as the evening’s disc jockey. Many graduates would never dare return to their alma mater so soon after graduating, but alumni involvement like Estopinal showed is common at Hannan; and thats just one more thing that makes the school unique.