On Jan. 22, 1973, a 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court ruling changed America forever. Roe v. Wade is a landmark decision on the issue of the constitutionality of laws that restricted abortion. Every year since the decision, thousands have gathered in Washington to protest the decision with the March for Life.
This march has become an important way for anti-abortion supporters to unite and to continue fighting for women who are reluctant about keeping their unborn children.
This year, I attended the March for Life with St. Paul’s. We traveled 20 hours to Washington with the rest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans students on 10 charter buses.
The north shore group departed from St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Slidell at 7 p.m. Jan. 15. We arrived in Washington for dinner and a welcome rally with music and guest speakers. The next day, we traveled to the Warner Theater for the Geaux Forth 2019 Louisiana Right to Life Rally, where we heard speeches and were given statistics on abortion: the numbers by state and region, how many are performed per day, and the different procedures.
Jan. 17 was a day for sightseeing, where we walked to the White House and took pictures and went to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. We also experienced an extremely rare opportunity for Southerners: We played in snow! After dinner, we visited the EagleBank Arena on George Mason’s campus for the Life is Very Good Rally, where there were speakers, music and an Eucharistic adoration.
The following day was the march. After morning Mass celebrated by Archbishop Aymond at Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington, Virginia, we joined thousands of other youth protesters at the march. The New Orleans group stuck together, chanting and holding up anti-abortion posters.
Arriving at the Supreme Court Building, we looked back down the hill, where there was a daunting sea of pro-abortion rights advocates. We then said a decade of the Rosary in front of the Supreme Court Building for all those contemplating or affected by abortion.
After the march, we walked to Union Station for shopping and dinner. The next morning, we visited the World War II Memorial, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.
Afterward, we went to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The church was amazing: The dozens of side chapels and the nave (the main part of the church where the congregation sits) combine to create one of the most elaborate churches on the planet.
In the underground portion, down each hallway seemed to be a small chapel, each dedicated to a different title for Mary. We moved on to the St. John Paul II National Shrine and celebrated Mass before loading onto the buses for the journey home.