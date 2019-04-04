Pope John Paul II Catholic High School held its annual JagFest in the Henry & Beryl Parent Gymnasium on March 16.
The Italian theme, "An Evening in Roma: Living La Dolce Vita!" drew a crowd of more than 300 to take part in silent auctions and participate in other raffles that supported the school's extra-curricular programs. Delicious Italian cuisine, including Italian wedding soup, lasagna, shrimp scampi and more, was on the menu, and guests were treated to live music by Witness.
The school's clubs and sports teams contributed items to the auction tables by submitting a tote or carry bag filled with enticing packages such as, "Pamper Yourself" or "A Day in the Big Easy" or "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The totes included spa days with chocolates, tickets to the New Orleans' Jazz & Heritage Fest and LSU home game tickets.
The live auction offered a 250-pound crawfish boil, front-row tickets to PJP's graduation and autographed memorabilia from Drew Brees, Archie Manning, Alex Bregman and Taysom Hill. Chuck Mutz of Black Tie Auctions presided over the JagFest auction.
The event culminated with the announcement of the MEGA-Raffle winners, including the grand prize of a trip to Disney World valued at $4,000. The MEGA-Raffle, which kicked off in December, included 10 fantastic prizes, all valued at $120 or more, including VIP Broadway tickets at the Saenger, Stihl power tools, a 45 YETI Tundra, and an autographed and framed Drew Brees' jersey.
Guests reveled until midnight, raising funds to benefit PJP in numerous ways.
"Over $43,000 in proceeds were raised from our auctions and raffles, and an additional $23,000 was collected just from the MEGA-Raffle, all benefiting sports programs and the 22 campus organizations that PJP offers its students," said Sherri Dutreix, event chairperson and PJP's advancement director.
Money raised at JagFest also will help defray the costs that tuition and fees don't cover, as well as to assist families who otherwise could not afford tuition.