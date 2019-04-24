It’s Bubrig family lore.
Almost 80 years ago, author E.P. O’Donnell spent time as a boarder in the Plaquemines Parish home of Nicholas and Lilly Bubrig, writing a novel, “The Great Big Doorstep,” before purchasing his own place next door.
The story of a Ralph Kramden-type character is modeled on the quest by Lilly Brubrig's brother Carl Gille's quest to raise money to buy a larger home for his family. The book was a success when it was published in 1941.
Two years later, the stage adaptation by the future authors of “It’s a Wonderful Life” had a brief run on Broadway.
But over the years, the play has been performed so infrequently as to fall into the “semi-forgotten” category, including having a lapsed copyright.
But, it wasn't forgotten by Tom Bubrig, managing director of the 30 by Ninety Theatre in Mandeville, and great-nephew of Carl Gille.
“I’d heard stories about the book since I was a kid, but I didn’t find out about the play until a few years ago,” Bubrig said. “When we were talking about this year’s schedule, I said, ‘Fellas (fellow 30 by Ninety owners Adolfo Rodriguez and Jason Leader), I think it’s time to do this.' ”
And so “Doorstep” is coming to the north shore, beginning its three-weekend run Saturday with Bubrig directing.
Fittingly, some 25 members of the Bubrig family will be attending Sunday’s matinee.
But this is no vanity project with little appeal to general audiences.
“Obviously, this means a lot to Tom because the characters are based on his family,” said Nicole Barwick, who is playing Mrs. Crochet, the sometimes acid-tongued family matriarch modeled on Bubrig’s grandmother. “But it’s also Cajun humor and everyone can identify with that.
“My maiden name is Hebert, which is part of the reason I wanted to do this. But Tom didn’t want me to use a Cajun accent, and I’ve got to trust his direction.”
Tom Hassinger, however, portrays the lead character who calls himself “The Commodore” and does have a well-cultivated Cajun accent which he puts to good use in the show.
There aren’t many Cajuns in lower Plaquemines Parish. Nicholas Bubrig was a first-generation American whose family was from Croatia, and Lilly Bubrig was Italian. She spoke French, but it was in the formal style taught by the parish priest.
Tom Bubrig has an explanation about the ethnic inconsistencies.
“It was kind of then like it is now — Cajun sells,” he said. “That’s apparently what O’Donnell’s editors and publishers wanted.
“He was from Lafayette so he knew how to adapt the story. And people from anywhere outside Louisiana didn’t know the difference anyway.”
The plot features the ne’er-do-well Commodore seeking better accommodations for his family.
Their only claim to good fortune is the marble steps which washed up near their tarpaper shack from a plantation up the Mississippi.
The Commodore is always coming up with money-making plots, most of which don’t involve much, if any, work. He hears of a better house, being abandoned by a neighbor, that can be had if he can come up with the $60 to pay back taxes.
Even that proves daunting, and the ups and downs of his attempts to raise the money (honestly) form the heart of the story.
“My grandparents weren’t really that poor,” Bubrig said. “But I’ve heard Uncle Carl (who died when Bubrig was a youngster shortly after the family was scattered by Hurricane Camille) was pretty much like the Commodore.
“He and Pat (O'Donnell, the author) were very close, so I’m sure he was happy with the way he was portrayed though. But I’m not sure my grandmother ever realized she was a character in a Broadway play.”
For Bubrig, Rodriguez and Leader, putting on a little-known play like “Doorstep” goes along with the philosophy with which they founded the theater five years ago — giving patrons high-quality productions of the familiar — such as last spring’s sold-out "Nunsense" — so that they will have the trust to attend shows that aren't as familiar.
It’s worked well enough that next season’s lineup, which starts in July with “Steel Magnolias” and ends with “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” can also feature the obscure “Moby Dick — Rehearsed,” written by Orson Wells in the 1950s.
Bubrig’s directing that one, too.
“We’ve always lived a little bit on the edge,” Bubrig said. “But now, thanks to our patrons and a lot of hard work by everyone else, we’re succeeding beyond our dreams.”