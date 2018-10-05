Sept. 24
Michael Jackson: 47, 1020 Roosevelt Ave., Bogalusa, distribution of Schedule II drug, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of school, distribution of Schedule I drug.
Joseph Allen: 48, 7751 Bringhurst Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to register and notify as sex offender.
Donald Fitzgerald: 25, 70545 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Andrew Kelly: 22, 2315 Bluebird St., Slidell, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, driving too fast for conditions, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Dmontrey Robinson: 25, 3845 Riviera Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Kecia Polvent: 34, 300 Runnymeade Circle, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Milton Wilson: 60, 3050 Harris Ave., Slidell, housed for court.
Tristan James: 48, 34275 W. Dubuisson Road, Slidell, simple robbery.
Casey Collins: 35, 115 Jefferson Heights, Jefferson, housed for court.
Ronnie Benitez-Melgar: 25, 58580 Lake Road, Lacombe, injuring public records, resisting an officer, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, improper lane use, driver must be licensed.
Eddie Jackson: 18, 90 Columbia St., Bogalusa, housed for court.
Winfield Warren: 48, 105 Saddle Creek Cove, Canton, Mississippi, fugitive.
Terrance Simms: 25, 172 Northwood Drive, Slidell, attempted, probation violation.
Devon Cotton: 29, 64236 Recreation Center Road, Angie, tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, two counts of parole violation.
Mitchell Perry: 53, 101 Campo Lane, Amite, five counts of parole violation, simple burglary.
George Mitchell: 26, 310 Clearwood Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mandalyn Revon: 29, 69317 16th Section Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Jeffery Tisdale: 39, 31152 Cooper Road, Sun, contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.
Daniel Chappetta: 45, 54124 H Cologne Road, Loranger, two counts of fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things.
Ashely Castle: 28, 54124 H Cologne Road, Loranger, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things.
Heather Kelly-Lacrosse: 28, 490 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Domingue: 21, 35 Escape Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Darlene Foster: 52, 438 Lamarque St., Mandeville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary.
Justin Musacchia: 22, 349 Jacob St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Nakota Rouse: 27, 7091 3rd St., Covington, injuring public records.
James Buckley: 42, 70459 K West St., Covington, contempt of court.
Sept. 25
Jason Brown: 40, 56694 Selbourn St., Slidell, housed for court, issuing worthless checks.
Charles Anthony: 41, 73010 Tee St., Abita Springs, two counts of principal to commission of crime.
Adam Balen: 27, 1647 America St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I.
Steadmon Pichon: 24, 72124 Rose Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Christian Bonner: 31, 454 Fairway Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive.
Ryan Messmer: 29, 154 Southgate Drive, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, open container in motor vehicle.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Michelle Mahler: 22, 19352 Million Dollar Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Austin Anthony: 20, 73010 Tee St., Abita Springs, two counts of principal to commission of crime.
Camey Morgan: 21, 122 Melody Lane, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ashley Jamison: 23, 335 Buckley Lane, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Cunningham: 52, 10324 Carvers Lane, Abita Springs, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm, armed robbery.
Faith Carpenter: 36, 1508 Soult St., Mandeville, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000, to less than $5,000, failure to report accident.
Travis Triggs: 25, 775 N. Walnut St., Slidell, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, no safety belts.
Terry Eaves: 20, 901 S. Vienna, Ruston, contempt of court.
Sheena Norred: 28, 42487 Owl Hoot Lane, Ponchatoula, housed for court, contempt of court.
Cody Famularo: 30, 166 Grover Barrett, Picayune, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Christopher Gallien: 38, 208 Briarwood Drive, Lafayette, bank fraud.
Brandon Hoover: 38, 15356 Country Lane, Maurepas, theft (felony), theft motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things.
Tracy Woode: 21, 102 E. Lagoon Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Tiffany Dugas: 30, 509 Jessica Way, Covington, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Bernard Gil: 34, 1117 North Dugas, Lafayette, fugitive.
Deborah Mouchon: 64, 718 Monterey Drive, Mandeville, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Sept. 26
Kaleb Troulliet: 17, 4754 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christopher Alvarez: 28, 4836 Pine Drive, Slidell, improper lane use, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, contempt of court.
Isiah Brown: 28, 1904 Edgemere Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Ruben White: 31, 72518 Rose St., Covington, probation violation.
Leonard Landry: 39, 37355 Mayer Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Freddie Howard: 54, 72370 Jasmine St., Covington, illegal distribution of Schedule II, violation of controlled substance within 2000 feet of school.
Deonta Lee: 32, 31853 Hayes Creek Road, Franklinton, simple battery.
Michelle Thomas: 40, 70310 Bravo St., Covington, housed for court.
Trinity Cossich: 25, 21753 La. 40, Bush, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, second degree battery, five counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Shane Lemoine: 31, 67924 Chris Kennedy Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, fugitive.
Sept. 27
Calvin Schmiderer: 37, 36386 Eric Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I.
Danielle Simoneaux: 24, 1514 Savannah Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Clifford Roberts: 50, 413 N. Woodlake Way, Pearl River, probation violation, contempt of court.
Kandance Maynard: 37, 25446 Francis Drive, Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joseph Williams: 30, 1505 Hickory Road, Slidell, fugitive.
Ashley Perrin: 30, 1220 Pine St., Ponchatoula, housed for court, two counts of contempt of court.
Adrienne Norwood: 35, 45229 St. Paul Loop, Hammond, contempt of court.
Joycelyn Cooper: 25, 72420 Plantation St., Covington, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of school, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
John Breitenbach: 33, 508 5th St., Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Oran Wicker: 54, 5013 Ave., M, Marrero, probation violation.
Aaron Groseclose: 32, 422 Westminster Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Adrian Chatman: 20, 703 E. Sharp St., Covington, probation violation.
Meldrekia Foster: 38, 12225 Leonida Drive, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Craig Brumley: 30, 299 Salem Road, Picayune, Mississippi, probation violation.
Dylan Richardson: 17, 105 Walnut St., Mandeville, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Eddie Jenkins: 62, 301 S. Branhs Ave., Picayune, Mississippi, probation violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
John Davis: 42, 1821 Ridgeline Court, Mobile, Ala. DWI first offense.
Sept. 28
Derrick Cousin: 50, 61515 N. 8th St., Slidell, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated rape.
Jennifer Landry: 40, 2120 11th St., Slidell, Battery of a police, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation of violation.
Ryan Boquet: 17, 253 W. Land View Drive, Madisonville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, dangerous chemical substances, manufacture/distribution of Schedule IV drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Gordon Nunes: 17, 9218 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, DWI first offense, careless operation, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, dangerous chemical substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution of Schedule IV drug.
Lionel Vicknair: 43, 313 Brookter St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Jason Dulaney: 35, 809 Tellt Road, Picayune, Mississippi, violation of protection order.
Anthony Fricke: 21, 28 Mass Polk Road, Pearl River, probation violation.
Crystal Galliano: 35, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Michael Tucker: 44, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jourdan Bonnet: 28, 203 Chess Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Ryan Reed: 41, 109 Candy Circle, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Kyle Forrest: 31, 40389 Wagner Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Nicholas Matthews: 29, 2120 11th St., Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, entry on or remaining in places on or land after being forbidden.
Gunner Patterson: 25, 77400 Sharp Road, Folsom, violation of protection order, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, attempted.
James Kahrs: 31, 64287 La. 41, Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV, contempt of court.
Patrick Amos: 19, 20104 Arthur Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Sept. 29
Brandon James: 34, 2498 Jonesboro Road, Hampton, Georgia, contempt of court.
Elisabeth Bains: 51, 724 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Peyton Naquin: 39, 200 Chapel Creek Place, Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Jimmy Williams: 31, 1029 N. Harrison St., Covington, contempt of court.
Ricky Robertson: 58, 36228 Lock 1 Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
James Martin: 48, 21243 Fern St., Covington, home invasion, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, simple assault.
Venoy Hartfield: 34, 1207 Fern Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, fugitive.
George Kestler: 58, 213 Muskogee Trace, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Demetre Fortin: 24, 150 Cayman Cove, Mandeville, probation violation.
Raul Rocha: 33, 3003 Gayle St., Edinburg, Texas, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Irving Flores: 29, 102 Cedar Drive, Donna, Texas, distribute or possess with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Jena Whitacre: 31, 1540 La. 1088, Mandeville, contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Joseph Plagman: 28, 317 Thames Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Wendy Roberson: 46, 37468 Dolph Gaines Road, Pearl River, fugitive.
Anthony Jenkins: 34, 29162 Ruth Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Stacey Shannon: 56, 1709 E. Swamp Road, Prairieville, DWI second offense, improper lane use, no driver's license on person.
Anothony Heard: 30, 604 Magnolia St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Gabrielle Boyer: 26, 495 Lenwood Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Joshua Walters: 27, 30243 Ashwood Lane, Pearl River, fugitive.
Clinton Thompson: 25, 72021 Josephine St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Laura Nuber: 36, 1008 Ave G, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Sept. 30
Ardie Bowen: 42, 67500 Salmen Crawford Road, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Jacob Thomas: 35, 78296 Watts Thomas Road, Bush, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Christopher Burris: 37, 44375 Friendship Lane, Franklinton, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Andrea Stermer: 37, 519 5th St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cyril Hoffman: 43, 217 Portsmouth, New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Louis Benjamin: 44, 211 Sandra Del Mar Drive, Mandeville, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, improper lane use.
Michael Lockhart: 34, 3008 Piety St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, DWI third offense.
Corey Allen: 35, 307 Brookhaven Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Patrick O'Leary: 48, 906 S. Harrison St., Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer, public intimidation.
Jennifer Bowers: 30, 15926 Nightingale Lane, Slidell, fugitive.
Quincy Hurst: 38, 58240 Abs Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Tyrone Soco: 31, 11431 Willie Garrett Road, Folsom, two counts of contempt of court.
Courtney McMahon: 39, 18200 Derbes Drive, Covington, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of contempt of court.
Allen Keller: 36, 16298 Keystone, Prairieville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, use of certain wireless telecommunication devices for texting prohibited.
Eight (8) people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Sept. 24-Sept. 30.