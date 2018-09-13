A New Orleans man who was fished out of canal after he'd fled from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies pleaded guilty to multiple drug offenses Monday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Kyle Jerome Anderson, 33, had been identified as a suspect in an undercover investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the news release said.
When officers attempted to arrest him at a Slidell restaurant, the news release said, Anderson tried to flee at high speed, striking an unmarked police car so hard that the airbags deployed.
Anderson then fled on foot, leaping into a nearby canal, where he had to be rescued by officers because he can't swim.
He pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted distribution of heroin, obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Judge Peter Garcia sentenced Anderson as a multiple offender to 20 years in prison.
A woman who identified herself as his girlfriend also was arrested at the time, the DA's Office said, and officers found a semi-automatic handgun and a theft alarm deactivation device in her purse.
They found two grams of heroin, another semiautomatic handgun and a digital scale inside the car and a discarded baggie with heroin residue on the ground in the area where Anderson fled. Further investigation revealed videos and photos of Anderson wearing body armor and posing with firearms and large sums of money with drug paraphernalia in the background.
Assistant District Attorney Blair Alford prosecuted the case.