Fontainebleau High School's cheerleaders have earned an invitation to the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The squad recently took first-place and third-place awards in their division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association 2018 Dixie Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. That earned the team the invitation to Orlando in February. Shown at the regionals, front row from left, are Bailey Dugas, Megan Astugue, Cierra Bradberry, Emma Flucke, Caroline Whalley, Emma Oalmann and Kaitlyn Gagnon. Kneeling in the middle row are Phoebe Madona, Josi Howe, Jesalyn Garcia, Callie Varnado, Callie Dufrene, Alyssa Battistella, Ella Whalley and Haley Martin. Standing are coach Bailee Seay, Kylie Kieff, Ashlyn Martinez, Hope von Eberstein, coach Chris Gonzales, Dalvin Brown, Chandler Dalton, Tammy Rallis, Carley Pizzuto and coach Lisa Sharp.