MASS ATTENDEES: Students from Archbishop Hannan High School attended the annual Archdiocese of New Orleans Catholic School's Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Metairie, celebrated by Archbishop Gregory Aymond. Attendees from the Covington school were Taylor Hebert, Claire Plaisance and Hannah Bourdreaux, along with Ryan Cossé, campus minister.
ORGAN CONCERT: Emmanuel Culcasi, the young artist in residence at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Abbey Church, 75376 River Road, Covington.
PASTOR'S ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Norman J. Farve's 11th anniversary will be celebrated at a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and at a service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. Tickets for the banquet are $10-$25. Cynthia Plummer will speak on "I Am Covered Ministry," and Vicar Jenette B. Stokes will speak at the service on "A Leader Appointed by God."
MOTHERHOOD STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at (504) 220-4626 or the church at (985) 892-2422.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: St. Anselm Catholic Church will sponsor Theology on Tap for young adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 14 , Feb. 21 and March 7, at Chimes Restaurant, 19130 W. Front St., Covington. Speakers begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are self-serve. For information, call (985) 845-7342.