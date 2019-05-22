SPRING REVIVAL: Macedonia Baptist Church will hold its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday, May 22-23, with the Rev. Louis Thomas of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Picayune, Mississippi, as the speaker. The church is located at 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. For information, call (985) 643-7329.
CONCERT SERIES: The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents "Food for the Soul," a series of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Red Fury will perform Friday, May 24, with Erica Reine on June 7 and In His Company on June 14. For information, visit www.ourcvc.com.
NOVENA: "Now more than ever, Come, Holy Spirit, Come" is the banner for a Holy Spirit novena May 31 through June 8, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe. Praise and worship begins nightly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deacon Ricky Suprean at (504) 577-6652.
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Rita Ekenta, a veteran and native of Nigeria, will be the speaker at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Cost is $20 online at www.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Debbie Callens, (985) 502-0349.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS/CAMPS
FIRST CHRISTIAN: "Who is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Like Jesus" will be the theme for VBS from 10 a.m. to noon June 3-7 at First Christian Church, 102 Christian Lane, Slidell. Bible stories, music, arts and crafts, snacks, drama and games will be featured, with a short program and lunch for participants and their families at the conclusion. Registration forms can be picked up at the church or call Linda Jamison at (985) 285-1751.
ARTS CAMP: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell is offering Arts Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the church at 1534 Seventh St. The theme is "Who Is My Neighbor?" for children entering Kindergarten in the fall, through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child, $15 for the second child, with a family max of $40. Scholarships are available. Cost includes supplies and shirt. Call (985) 643-4531 to register or for more information.