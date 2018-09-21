Jeffery Montalbano, a former investigator for the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, was charged in a bill of information Thursday with one count of making a false statement to federal authorities.
A release issued by U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser Friday morning said that Montalbano, 58, of Covington, lied to an FBI agent in January of this year.
The matter does not appear to be connected to former District Attorney Walter Reed, who was found guilty of number of corruption charges in 2016. Reed is appealing the conviction.
Montalbano met with a special agent on Jan. 23 and said that neither he nor an associate, named only as Person 1, had ever received money from a particular individual, who is described as Defendant A. He also alleged said that he had no idea federal agents visited the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office to investigate whether Montalbano had received money from Defendant A.
"Montalbano knew that both of these statements were false because... in November and December 2013, Person 1 received payments from Defendant A, half of which he then gave to Montalbano," the release said.
FBI agents visited the DA's office on Oct, 8, 2015, to investigate Montalbano's conduct during the prosecution of Defendant A, the release said.
Montalbano faces a maximum term of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery commended the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work, and said Montalbano resigned on April 9. “My office has been cooperating and continues to cooperate with federal authorities,” he said.