The United States Supreme Court has vacated lower court's ruling that 1,500 acres of land in St. Tammany Parish could be designated critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog despite the fact that no frogs have lived in Louisiana for perhaps a half century.
The court rule 8-0 to vacate the ruling and remand the case back to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Brett Kavanaugh had not been confirmed when the case was heard.
Edward Poitevent, one of the landowners who sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which designated the land critical habitat, said the ruling was a "victory for common sense and property rights."
No frogs currently live on the land in eastern St. Tammany Parish. But the FWS argued that the land could be habitat for the dusky gopher frog, a tiny amphibian that lives in burrows and requires seasonal ponds to breed. No frogs have been documented in the area since the 1960s, and the current population is restricted to a few areas of Mississippi.
The ruling was written by Chief Justice John Roberts. It agrees with lower courts that the FWS had the administrative power to designate critical habitat for species, but noted that critical habitat was a "subset" of habitat.
The Endangered Species Act "does not authorize the Secretary to designate the area as critical habitat unless it is also habitat for the species," the ruling says. It directs the Fifth Circuit to take up the question of what qualifies as habitat.
Collette Adkins of the Center for Biological Diversity, argued in favor of the designation before the Supreme Court, said she was disappointed, but planned to continue fighting.
“The opinion is quite narrow and leaves all the work to be done” by the lower court, Adkins said. “The dusky gopher frog’s habitat protections remain in place for now, and we’re hopeful the Fifth Circuit will recognize the importance of protecting and restoring habitats for endangered wildlife to live.”
The Endangered Species Act allows for unoccupied land to be designated habitat and the St. Tammany tract is "ideal breeding habitat" for the dusky gopher frog, Atkins said. She said the Center for Biological Diversity will continue to fight to have the land designated as critical habitat for the frogs.
Poitevent said he was surprised by the unanimous decision, especially after pointed questions from Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Elena Kagan during oral arguments on Oct. 1. Pointevent said he expected the decision may break down along ideological lines.
"It shows how wrong the original decision was," he said. "I'm ecstatic. This is a great decision for my family."
The case arose after the FWS decided in 2012 that a 1,544-acre tract along La. 36 in eastern St. Tammany was critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog. Poitevent, one of the landowners, and Weyerhaeuser, a timber company, sued in federal court, arguing that the designation could cost them as much as $34 million in lost profits if they developed the land. A district judge ruled against the plaintiffs, and the Fifth Circuit upheld that ruling, leading to the appeal to the Supreme Court.
The case drew broad interest: 18 state attorneys general and a number of landowner rights groups filed briefs agreeing with the plaintiffs, while environmental groups filed briefs on the government's side. The case was the first one heard during the court's October term.
Because the decision was vacated and sent back to the Fifth Circuit, both sides will likely have an opportunity to submit new briefs addressing the issues raised by the ruling.