A portion of Bayou Liberty Road (La. 433) west of Slidell that had been closed since Tuesday because of high water, was reopened Friday morning according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
A low-lying section of road near the Bayou Liberty Marina had been covered with water since Hurricane Michael made its way toward land, but the water began to retreat soon after the storm made landfall.
By Friday morning, DOTD said the area was passable for vehicular traffic.
A day earlier, officials with Fairview-Riverside State Park reopened that facility after rising water from the Tchefunte River receded.
The park's two campgrounds were covered with a thin layer of floodwater on Tuesday morning and Fairview-Riverside officials cleared the park at that time out of an abundance of caution to visitors. The water had flowed back into the Tchefuncte by Thursday morning, however, and the park was reopened at noon.
Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat said two other low-lying streets on the north end of town that did hold some water earlier this week have reopened, as well.