Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Swiss steak, Delmonico potatoes, garden vegetable blend, dinner roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
Tuesday
Glazed ham, cut yams, lima beans, wheat roll, banana pudding with wafers, milk.
August 15
Spaghetti noodles, meatballs with spaghetti sauce, Capri vegetable blend, orange juice, Texas bread, chocolate chip cookie, milk.
August 16
Mushroom chicken thigh, au gratin potatoes, green peas with onions, multigrain bread, applesauce with fruit, milk.
August 17
Pulled pork, hamburger bun, baked beans, coleslaw with Italian dressing, peach cobbler, chocolate milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.