Teams of local firefighting and police agencies took part in the second Boots vs. Badges softball tournament presented by Stone Creek Club and Spa on July 28. The games took place at Coquille Sports Complex in Covington, La. on Saturday, July 28, 2018. near Covington. Besides the fun competition in the games, tournament festivities included a “Touch a Truck” event, as well as car seat safety checks provided by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. All tournament proceeds will go to the Miracle League Northshore, which is dedicated to providing kids with special needs opportunities to take part in athletic events.